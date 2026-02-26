Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Tour Snub: King Abdullah and Crown Prince 'Avoided Meeting' Sussexes Amid Close Ties to King Charles and Prince William
Feb. 26 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have considered themselves VIPs on their pseudo-royal tour of Jordan, but the duo was snubbed by the King and Crown Prince of the country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the controversial couple had cameras following their every move, Jordan's rulers have very close ties with King Charles III and Prince William, and seemed to have chosen loyalty over the headline-hungry duo.
Whirlwind Trip to Jordan
Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, popped up in Jordan on February 25 and spent the day making whistle-stop appearances in support of humanitarian causes.
The couple began with a World Health Organization roundtable, followed by a trip to the Za'atari refugee camp and a hospital. The following day, the pair toured the World Central Kitchen charity's Jordan office.
While the British Ambassador had kind words recognizing their trip despite now being private citizens, Harry and Markle did not receive acknowledgment from King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and his heir, Crown Prince Hussein.
The King has been the ruler and head of state for Jordan since 1999.
Jordan's Royalty Has Close Ties With British Royal Family
King Abdullah and his wife, Queen Rania, are very close to Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, to the point that they were VIP guests at the monarch's coronation in 2023.
Crown Prince Hussein enjoys a warm friendship with William, who, along with his wife, Kate Middleton, was a VIP guest at his 2023 wedding to Rajwa Al Saif at Amman's Zahran Palace
The two future kings have also attended soccer games and other events together.
The Sussex team confirmed in a statement that there would be no greeting from the Jordanian royal family.
'Feels So Disingenuous'
Markle was derided for using the first day of the trip to make multiple outfit changes, as if "cosplaying" actress and UN Refugee Agency former special envoy Angelina Jolie, who made numerous visits to the Middle East for the organization.
One intrepid Reddit user shared an eye-opening post titled, "Yes, Meghan Markle is in her 'Angelina Jolie, UN Special Envoy' phase." The photo-dump included 12 side-by-side pictures showing the former Suits star donned in nearly identical outfits as the Oscar winner on her trips abroad – with similar facial expressions and other body language – while meeting with refugees and victims of conflict.
"Meghan’s put-on faces, whether sad or empathetically alert and wide-eyed, feel so disingenuous. And it’s weird she’s back to her philanthropic phase, after a year hawking jams and wickless candles," the poster noted.
Back To Humanitarianism After Business Failures
Markle spent all of 2025 relentlessly trying to make her As Ever brand take off, while also seemingly attempting to become a lifestyle influencer through her failed Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
She made a mad push at Valentine's Day to sell strawberry fruit spreads and chocolate bars in another attempt to save the tanking brand.
Now that Netflix cancelled her series and As Ever's sales lag, it appears she and Harry have returned to their 2024 playbook of doing overseas pseudo-royal tours, despite quitting the British royal family in 2020.
The pair visited Nigeria in May 2024, receiving the full VIP treatment, and experienced the same treatment on a visit to Colombia in August of that year, where they were hosted by Vice President Francia Márquez.