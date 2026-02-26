Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Tour Snub: King Abdullah and Crown Prince 'Avoided Meeting' Sussexes Amid Close Ties to King Charles and Prince William

While the controversial couple had cameras following their every move, Jordan's rulers have very close ties with King Charles III and Prince William , and seemed to have chosen loyalty over the headline-hungry duo.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have considered themselves VIPs on their pseudo-royal tour of Jordan, but the duo was snubbed by the King and Crown Prince of the country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, popped up in Jordan on February 25 and spent the day making whistle-stop appearances in support of humanitarian causes.

The couple began with a World Health Organization roundtable, followed by a trip to the Za'atari refugee camp and a hospital. The following day, the pair toured the World Central Kitchen charity's Jordan office.

While the British Ambassador had kind words recognizing their trip despite now being private citizens, Harry and Markle did not receive acknowledgment from King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and his heir, Crown Prince Hussein.

The King has been the ruler and head of state for Jordan since 1999.