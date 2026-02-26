Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Tour Snub: King Abdullah and Crown Prince 'Avoided Meeting' Sussexes Amid Close Ties to King Charles and Prince William

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snubbed by Jordan's royal leaders.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 26 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have considered themselves VIPs on their pseudo-royal tour of Jordan, but the duo was snubbed by the King and Crown Prince of the country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the controversial couple had cameras following their every move, Jordan's rulers have very close ties with King Charles III and Prince William, and seemed to have chosen loyalty over the headline-hungry duo.

Article continues below advertisement

Whirlwind Trip to Jordan

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise humanitarian trip to Jordan.

Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, popped up in Jordan on February 25 and spent the day making whistle-stop appearances in support of humanitarian causes.

The couple began with a World Health Organization roundtable, followed by a trip to the Za'atari refugee camp and a hospital. The following day, the pair toured the World Central Kitchen charity's Jordan office.

While the British Ambassador had kind words recognizing their trip despite now being private citizens, Harry and Markle did not receive acknowledgment from King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and his heir, Crown Prince Hussein.

The King has been the ruler and head of state for Jordan since 1999.

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan's Royalty Has Close Ties With British Royal Family

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton looked stunning while attending Crown Prince Hussein's June 2023 royal wedding.

King Abdullah and his wife, Queen Rania, are very close to Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, to the point that they were VIP guests at the monarch's coronation in 2023.

Crown Prince Hussein enjoys a warm friendship with William, who, along with his wife, Kate Middleton, was a VIP guest at his 2023 wedding to Rajwa Al Saif at Amman's Zahran Palace

The two future kings have also attended soccer games and other events together.

The Sussex team confirmed in a statement that there would be no greeting from the Jordanian royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

'Feels So Disingenuous'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was accused of 'cosplaying' Angelina Jolie during her humanitarian trip to Jordan.

Markle was derided for using the first day of the trip to make multiple outfit changes, as if "cosplaying" actress and UN Refugee Agency former special envoy Angelina Jolie, who made numerous visits to the Middle East for the organization.

One intrepid Reddit user shared an eye-opening post titled, "Yes, Meghan Markle is in her 'Angelina Jolie, UN Special Envoy' phase." The photo-dump included 12 side-by-side pictures showing the former Suits star donned in nearly identical outfits as the Oscar winner on her trips abroad – with similar facial expressions and other body language – while meeting with refugees and victims of conflict.

"Meghan’s put-on faces, whether sad or empathetically alert and wide-eyed, feel so disingenuous. And it’s weird she’s back to her philanthropic phase, after a year hawking jams and wickless candles," the poster noted.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor Could be Jailed for Same Time as Ghislaine Maxwell If He's Linked to Epstein's U.K. Trafficking

Photo of Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's Confidantes Accused of Leaking Details of Post-Epstein Files Rehab 'To Get the Sympathy Vote'

Back To Humanitarianism After Business Failures

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen during their 2023 tour of Colombia.

Markle spent all of 2025 relentlessly trying to make her As Ever brand take off, while also seemingly attempting to become a lifestyle influencer through her failed Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

She made a mad push at Valentine's Day to sell strawberry fruit spreads and chocolate bars in another attempt to save the tanking brand.

Now that Netflix cancelled her series and As Ever's sales lag, it appears she and Harry have returned to their 2024 playbook of doing overseas pseudo-royal tours, despite quitting the British royal family in 2020.

The pair visited Nigeria in May 2024, receiving the full VIP treatment, and experienced the same treatment on a visit to Colombia in August of that year, where they were hosted by Vice President Francia Márquez.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.