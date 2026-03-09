Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue's 'Pregnancy Cravings' Revealed as Adult Star Gives Intimate Update on 'Preparing to Be a Mom'

Bonnie Blue has claimed she is pregnant.

March 9 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal brazen Bonnie Blue has shared details of her "pregnancy cravings" and daily diet after claiming she conceived during a controversial stunt, telling followers she is trying to eat healthier as she apparently prepares to become a mother.

Blue, 26 – real name is Tia Billinger – insists she became pregnant after taking part in what she described as a "400-man" s-- event at a mansion in London on February 7.

The adult performer claimed the conception followed a '400 man' event.

The adult performer later announced she believed the stunt had resulted in conception and has since posted a series of diary-style updates online documenting her symptoms, lifestyle changes, and what she says are new food habits during early pregnancy – amid huge speculation her claims are simply just another publicity stunt.

In a recent video shared with followers, Blue said she has begun adjusting her routine, including making changes to what she eats and drinks each day. She told viewers she has been trying to adopt a slightly healthier diet since allegedly discovering she was pregnant.

In one clip, she showed a breakfast of avocado toast and said she had been focusing on drinking water, spending time outdoors, and "trying to be a bit healthier."

Lifestyle Changes and New Daily Routine

Blue has tried to adopt a healthier routine.

The performer said her morning routine now includes light exercise as well as dietary changes.

She filmed herself eating two slices of avocado toast before heading outside for a walk, explaining she was trying to improve her lifestyle while documenting the experience for her followers.

Blue said the walk left her feeling breathless, which she attributed to early pregnancy symptoms. After the walk, she filmed herself drinking pineapple juice and complained about the drink being served with a cardboard straw.

Her lunch later in the day consisted of avocado, pickled onions, and a chicken and cheese toastie. Blue indicated she was attempting to eat better while still satisfying cravings she has experienced since announcing the pregnancy.

'It's So Uncomfortable;

The 26-year-old joked about uncomfortable pregnancy symptoms in her videos.

She also told viewers she has been dealing with a range of physical symptoms commonly associated with early pregnancy. Blue said she has experienced nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and lightheadedness.

Discussing one of the more unusual symptoms of increased flatulence, Blue said: "And when I say it's been bad, genuinely, it's so uncomfortable and stinks so that's really attractive."

Blue added she did not want to complain excessively about the symptoms because of the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy. She said she was aware that many people struggle to conceive and told followers she felt fortunate to be expecting.

Doctors Warn of Health Risks After Multiple Partners

Critics have questioned whether the pregnancy claim is a publicity stunt.

Her announcement has drawn intense online attention since Blue first revealed she believed she had conceived during the event earlier this year. The stunt reportedly involved hundreds of men participating in a single gathering organized to attempt what promoters described as a "world record" sexual challenge.

Medical specialists have warned pregnancies occurring after unprotected s-- with multiple partners in a short period of time can carry complex health considerations.

One infectious disease physician said such situations can increase exposure to sexually transmitted infections. A medical expert told us, "When someone has unprotected s-- with multiple partners in a compressed timeframe, the probability of exposure to infections rises dramatically."

The physician explained infections can also pass from mother to fetus during pregnancy.

"Diseases such as HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B can be transmitted to the fetus before birth, potentially causing lifelong health problems or even loss of the pregnancy," they noted.

Experts also note infections, including gonorrhea or chlamydia, may be passed to a baby during delivery.

