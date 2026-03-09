How Sarah Ferguson 'Betrayed' the Queen Over Epstein Links: Former Duchess 'Shamefully Took Advantage' of Monarch Who She Saw as 'Mother Figure'
March 9 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson has been accused of "betraying" the Queen courtesy of her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Duchess of York, 66, previously described the Queen, who died in 2022, as "more my mother than my own mother" and "an invisible hand of love behind your back."
How Did Ex-Duchess Of York Let The Queen Down?
However, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Ferguson's relationship with vile pedo Epstein, conducted without the Queen's knowledge, demonstrates she possesses "no shame."
Fitzwilliams explained: "We now know that Ferguson's groveling emails to the deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein are proof of her culpability and greed."
The royal commentator outlined a lengthy history of incidents involving Ferguson during her time connected to the Royal Family.
"During the Queen's 'annus horribilis' in 1992, Ferguson's toe-sucking episode with her 'financial adviser,' John Bryan, made the Royal Family look ridiculous," he recalled.
Fitzwilliams also highlighted Ferguson's spending habits, noting the Queen was "naturally frugal by nature" whilst Ferguson's "extravagances reached bizarre heights time and again."
But despite the catalogue of scandals, Fitzwilliams noted the late Queen maintained a fondness for her former daughter-in-law.
"Yet the Queen had a soft spot for her, almost as though she was a mother figure trying to resurrect someone who was clearly utterly irresponsible," he observed.
The royal expert attributed this partly to the Queen's well-known aversion to family disputes, though he noted that her husband, Prince Philip, took a markedly different approach, refusing to occupy the same room as the former duchess.
Sarah Ferguson's Knack for 'Bouncing Back From Disasters'
Fitzwilliams pointed to Ferguson's "amazing ability to bounce back from disasters" and her capacity to deploy "energy and resilience to charm" as explanations for her repeated returns to favor.
King Charles extended a Christmas invitation to her in 2023, prior to the Epstein files becoming public. But the fallout from the Epstein revelations has proved severe for Ferguson's charitable endeavors.
Her charity has now collapsed, and organizations previously associated with her have distanced themselves entirely.
Fitzwilliams told The Daily Mail: "The full extent of her betrayal of Queen Elizabeth's good nature is not yet known, with more to come out from the Epstein files."
Ferguson previously claimed the late Queen continues to communicate with her through the royal corgis she adopted alongside Andrew Windsor in 2022.
Speaking at the Creative Women Platform in London, she said: "I have her dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go, 'Woof woof' and all that, and I'm sure it's her talking to me."
Ferguson has stated in the past her regret with being associated with Epstein, saying: "I would never have anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again. I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children. It was a gigantic error of judgment."
Since her former husband Andrew Windsor's arrest, Ferguson has gone to ground. Indeed, she was last pictured on September 25, 2025, when she was being driven out of Royal Lodge in Windsor.
Ferguson was last seen in public in her brief appearance at her granddaughter Athena's Christening at St James's Palace on December 12.