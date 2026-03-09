However, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Ferguson's relationship with vile pedo Epstein, conducted without the Queen's knowledge, demonstrates she possesses "no shame."

Fitzwilliams explained: "We now know that Ferguson's groveling emails to the deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein are proof of her culpability and greed."

The royal commentator outlined a lengthy history of incidents involving Ferguson during her time connected to the Royal Family.

"During the Queen's 'annus horribilis' in 1992, Ferguson's toe-sucking episode with her 'financial adviser,' John Bryan, made the Royal Family look ridiculous," he recalled.