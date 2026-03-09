Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman's 'Strict Dating Rules' Revealed as Newly-Single Actress Bids to Move On From Keith Urban Split

picture of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman has drawn up a new list of rules as she prepares to start dating again following split from Keith Urban.

March 9 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nicole Kidman has outlined new dating rules as she embraces single life, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aussie actress, 58, is readying herself for a return to the dating scene following her divorce from husband of 19 years Keith Urban in September.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Kidman Has Little Patience For 'Time Wasters'?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Kidman has little patience for 'time wasters' according to insiders.

Article continues below advertisement

But she won’t just be plumping for any suitor, as the actress has drawn up a list of requirements future dates must adhere to in order to be taken seriously.

An insider told Women's Day that Kidman will be jumping back into the dating pool with very little patience for "time wasters."

The source added: "She knows what she likes now and she's not afraid to only aim for what she believes she is worth."

The insider added Nicole had some stringent requirements for a potential new love interest, including a "no actor" policy.

Article continues below advertisement

'No Actor' Policy — But Musicians Are Allowed

picture of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

The Aussie is up for dating another musician, but has ruled out getting together with an actor.

Article continues below advertisement

They did, however, add that the actress would entertain another romance with a music industry beau as she enjoyed being on the "fringe of Keith's entirely different world."

It was also suggested that the trait that Kidman is looking for most in a man is "kindness," and it does not matter if they have children — as long as they are close in age to her daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

The insider explained: "A kind guy who is clean, sober, successful, and won't turn into a broke beta-male cling-on and (she) doesn't mind if he's got kids, but ideally doesn't want them to be any younger than her daughters.'

The source also claimed that "virility" was a very important trait for Kidman's new man to possess.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Is Actress Getting Her Friends To Vet Dates?

picture of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole wants her pals to 'vet' potential new suitors.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Timothy Busfield, Claudia Christian

Timothy Busfield Slams Co-star Claudia Christian's Allegation He Sexually Abused Her— After She Claimed Actor 'Shoved His Tongue in My Mouth'

Nancy Guthrie is the mother of 'Today' show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Arizona Woman's Body Found Near Canal Identified by Police Amid Desperate Search for Nancy Guthrie More Than 1 Month After Her Abduction

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless of Kidman's dating prerequisites, potential beaus will still have to run the gamut of her close and protective circle of friends for final approval.

"Nicole's leaving the bulk of the vetting to her circle of friends," the source said.

"She refuses to even have coffee with someone unless they've been personally recommended to her by a friend she implicitly trusts."

Kidman and Urban announced they were calling time on their marriage in September last year, finalising their divorce in January.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

The actress has sparked concerns regarding her skinny appearance in recent months.

RadarOnline.com recently revealed since their separation was finalized, Kidman’s pals have become concerned by her apparent weight-loss.

"Nicole is dangerously skinny right now, and it's painful for people in her life to see," dished an insider.

She's struggled to stay at a healthy weight in the past, and now it's feared she weighs less than 100 pounds. Sources said she's finding it difficult to remember to eat while she copes with reports that her ex is playing the field and dating other women without a care in the world.

"She puts on a brave face, but everyone knows that deep down she's still in a lot of pain and struggling to process the fact Keith has well and truly moved on," the source said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.