Nicole Kidman's 'Strict Dating Rules' Revealed as Newly-Single Actress Bids to Move On From Keith Urban Split

But she won’t just be plumping for any suitor, as the actress has drawn up a list of requirements future dates must adhere to in order to be taken seriously.

An insider told Women's Day that Kidman will be jumping back into the dating pool with very little patience for "time wasters."

The source added: "She knows what she likes now and she's not afraid to only aim for what she believes she is worth."

The insider added Nicole had some stringent requirements for a potential new love interest, including a "no actor" policy.