Nicole Kidman's 'Strict Dating Rules' Revealed as Newly-Single Actress Bids to Move On From Keith Urban Split
March 9 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman has outlined new dating rules as she embraces single life, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aussie actress, 58, is readying herself for a return to the dating scene following her divorce from husband of 19 years Keith Urban in September.
Why Kidman Has Little Patience For 'Time Wasters'?
But she won’t just be plumping for any suitor, as the actress has drawn up a list of requirements future dates must adhere to in order to be taken seriously.
An insider told Women's Day that Kidman will be jumping back into the dating pool with very little patience for "time wasters."
The source added: "She knows what she likes now and she's not afraid to only aim for what she believes she is worth."
The insider added Nicole had some stringent requirements for a potential new love interest, including a "no actor" policy.
'No Actor' Policy — But Musicians Are Allowed
They did, however, add that the actress would entertain another romance with a music industry beau as she enjoyed being on the "fringe of Keith's entirely different world."
It was also suggested that the trait that Kidman is looking for most in a man is "kindness," and it does not matter if they have children — as long as they are close in age to her daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.
The insider explained: "A kind guy who is clean, sober, successful, and won't turn into a broke beta-male cling-on and (she) doesn't mind if he's got kids, but ideally doesn't want them to be any younger than her daughters.'
The source also claimed that "virility" was a very important trait for Kidman's new man to possess.
Why Is Actress Getting Her Friends To Vet Dates?
Regardless of Kidman's dating prerequisites, potential beaus will still have to run the gamut of her close and protective circle of friends for final approval.
"Nicole's leaving the bulk of the vetting to her circle of friends," the source said.
"She refuses to even have coffee with someone unless they've been personally recommended to her by a friend she implicitly trusts."
Kidman and Urban announced they were calling time on their marriage in September last year, finalising their divorce in January.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed since their separation was finalized, Kidman’s pals have become concerned by her apparent weight-loss.
"Nicole is dangerously skinny right now, and it's painful for people in her life to see," dished an insider.
She's struggled to stay at a healthy weight in the past, and now it's feared she weighs less than 100 pounds. Sources said she's finding it difficult to remember to eat while she copes with reports that her ex is playing the field and dating other women without a care in the world.
"She puts on a brave face, but everyone knows that deep down she's still in a lot of pain and struggling to process the fact Keith has well and truly moved on," the source said.