Timothy Busfield Slams Co-star Claudia Christian's Allegation He Sexually Abused Her— After She Claimed Actor 'Shoved His Tongue in My Mouth'

According to Christian, the alleged incident occurred while working on Strays when she was 26 years old. Christian claims Busfield grabbed her, proceeded to throw her against a wall, and then started kissing her while they were rehearsing lines in his trailer.

In a police interview obtained by Mirror US, Christian recalled the alleged attack, claiming Busfield "had an erection and he shoved his tongue in my mouth and I pushed him off and I ran out of the trailer."

Christian also told the outlet she is upset with herself for not coming forward sooner; however, believes little would have been done at the time.

"They 'might' have spoken to him, but I doubt it," she said. "I very much doubt they would have started an investigation based on my report. I did tell the people I was working on the film with, and they did nothing, which is a reflection of how 'normal' it was for young women to be hurled up against a wall and fondled without warning or permission."