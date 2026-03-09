Timothy Busfield Slams Co-star Claudia Christian's Allegation He Sexually Abused Her— After She Claimed Actor 'Shoved His Tongue in My Mouth'
March 9 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Timothy Busfield has shut down his former co-star Claudia Christian's disturbing allegation he sexually abused her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Christian, who worked alongside the now disgraced actor on the 1991 film, Strays, had recently accused Busfield of assaulting her while on set.
'He Shoved His Tongue in My Mouth'
According to Christian, the alleged incident occurred while working on Strays when she was 26 years old. Christian claims Busfield grabbed her, proceeded to throw her against a wall, and then started kissing her while they were rehearsing lines in his trailer.
In a police interview obtained by Mirror US, Christian recalled the alleged attack, claiming Busfield "had an erection and he shoved his tongue in my mouth and I pushed him off and I ran out of the trailer."
Christian also told the outlet she is upset with herself for not coming forward sooner; however, believes little would have been done at the time.
"They 'might' have spoken to him, but I doubt it," she said. "I very much doubt they would have started an investigation based on my report. I did tell the people I was working on the film with, and they did nothing, which is a reflection of how 'normal' it was for young women to be hurled up against a wall and fondled without warning or permission."
Timothy Busfield Accused of Unlawful Sexual Conduct With Minors
Despite Christian's recollection of the event, Busfield's rep, Larry Stein, was quick to shut it down, confirming Busfield was not criminally charged with assaulting Christian.
He noted: "The current case, which has destroyed his reputation and career, is about an allegation regarding prepubescent boys. There is absolutely no connection between 35-year-old allegations regarding an adult woman and prepubescent boys."
The Field of Dreams actor was previously indicted by a grand jury on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, after he was accused of child sex abuse allegations.
Busfield was accused of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with two 11-year-old boys while working on the set of the Fox show, The Cleaning Lady, where he served as a director.
Timothy Busfield's Dark Past Exposed
Busfield denied the allegations and later responded, "I did not do anything. They're all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys, and I'm gonna fight it. I'm gonna fight it with a great team, and I'm gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies."
The movie star has pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse.
Busfield's past is filled with vile and shocking allegations, including one made by Julia Roberts' sister-in-law, Eliza, who testified in a deposition that she found herself in a creepy exchange with the actor.
In 1994, Eliza volunteered the statement, two years after marrying the Runaway Bride star's brother, Eric Roberts. The statement came in support of a17-year-old girl who had accused Busfield of sexual assault on the set of the film Little Big League.
According to reports, Busfield had expressed a desire to give her oral s--, allegedly insisting he'd be "so great in bed" for her and even is said to have branded his wife at the time a "lousy f---."
Busfield was married to fashion designer Jenny Merwin at the time, whom he divorced in 2007. In 2013, the Revenge of the Nerds actor tied the knot with Little House on the Prairie actress Melissa Gilbert.
No criminal charges were filed against Busfield at the time.