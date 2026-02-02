Timothy Busfield Branded a 'Creep' and Accused of Making Graphic Sexual Demands By Julia Roberts' Sister-in-Law Decades Before Sex Abuse Arrest

In the bombshell deposition, Eliza recalls an encounter with Busfield, whom she said she barely knew, which took place five years earlier.

She alleged he spoke of his desires to give her oral sex, claimed he would be "so great in bed" for her, and complained that his wife was a "lousy f---."

The actor, who has been married to Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert since 2013, was with his first wife at the time.

In total, six other women came forward to offer sworn statements in support of the Minnesota teen's account, among them Roberts, 73, who is married to the Pretty Woman star's actor brother, Eric.