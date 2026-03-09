New Jersey Woman, 49, Arrested After 'Impersonating a Dentist' — and Attempting to Perform a Root Canal on Patient

As if going to the dentist isn't traumatic enough, a woman in New Jersey has been arrested for allegedly practicing dentistry without a license, RadarOnline.com can report – and she even attempted a root canal on a patient. Authorities say a routine call turned into a month-long investigation into Ana Amato, as they unearthed allegedly illegal dental procedures and the botched root canal.

False Teeth, Real Charges

Ana Amato advertised her services on social media.

According to officials in South River, Amato advertised dental services—including root canals—through WhatsApp group chats, charging patients up to $1,000. One victim reported that he went to Amato for the procedure, alleging that the 49-year-old would-be dentist injected anesthetic, drilled into his tooth, and began a root canal before abruptly stopping mid‑procedure and sending him home. Days later, she told him she couldn’t finish the work, and gave him a list of dentists in the area who could. When she further refused to refund the patient's $300 deposit, he marched down to police – complete with the bloody gauze in his mouth. After taking the report, officers uncovered "information suggesting dental procedures may have been performed within the borough by an individual not properly licensed."

Months-Long Investigation

She allegedly halted a root canal mid procedure.

After an investigation into Amato, she was arrested and charged with unlawful practice of dentistry, aggravated assault and financial facilitation of criminal activity. Multiple dental items were also seized as evidence. While the investigation is still ongoing, South River Police Chief Tinitigan praised his officers' response to the situation thus far. "What began as a routine dispute call demonstrated exactly why thorough police work matters," Tinitigan said in a statement. "Sgt. Roselli and Officer Szukics recognized that something did not add up and took the extra steps necessary to protect the public."

Source: facebook

He further commended the Detective Bureau for its sustained efforts. "Det. Molina’s persistence and attention to detail were instrumental in seeing this investigation through and securing these charges." The Chief concluded this is "certainly not the type of case we see every day, but affirmed our officers approach every call – routine or not – with the same level of professionalism and commitment to public safety."

Social Media Outrage

Source: unsplash Amato was arrested after a lengthy investigation.