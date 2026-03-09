Arizona Woman's Body Found Near Canal Identified by Police Amid Desperate Search for Nancy Guthrie More Than 1 Month After Her Abduction

Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31. That night, just before 10 p.m., she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home by her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni after having dinner with him and her daughter Annie.

She was reported missing to police on February 1 after she failed to show up to a get-together with a friend to watch a livestreamed church service and her family was unable to make contact with her.

Upon investigation, her phone, wallet and car keys were all found inside of her house. Blood was also discovered on the door, indicating a potential abduction. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos later confirmed that he believed she had been taken from her home by an unknown assailant some hours after Cioni dropped her off.

In the days that followed, footage from Nancy's Nest camera revealing a man in a ski mask and black gloves was released to the public, but a suspect has yet to be identified.