Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > savannah guthrie

Body Found Along Arizona Canal Sparks Questions in Search for Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother

image of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Police discovered a woman's body near a Phoenix canal more than 100 miles from Tucson, where Savannah Guthrie's mother vanished.

Profile Image

March 8 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A grim discovery in Arizona has raised new questions as the search continues for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Authorities confirmed that a woman was found dead along a canal in Phoenix on Friday, March 6, more than 100 miles away from Tucson, where Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her home on Feb. 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Woman's Body Found

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of A woman's body was discovered along a Phoenix canal as the search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother continues.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A woman's body was discovered along a Phoenix canal as the search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother continues.

Police responded after receiving a call about an unresponsive woman near the canal.

"Details on the call indicated that an adult female was on the nearby canal bank and was unresponsive," police said in a statement, per The New York Post. "When officers arrived, they located the woman, who was ultimately pronounced deceased on scene."

Officials have not publicly identified the woman, and investigators say there is currently no confirmed link between the discovery and the ongoing investigation into Nancy's disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department told Fox News Digital that they have not been notified of any connection between the cases.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

image of Police say the unidentified woman found dead near the canal has not yet been linked to the Guthrie case.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Police say the unidentified woman found dead near the canal has not yet been linked to the Guthrie case.

Nancy's disappearance has drawn national attention in recent weeks, particularly because of her daughter, Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

The television host rushed to Arizona after her mother vanished and has since offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's safe return, or the recovery of her remains.

Investigators believe Nancy may have been abducted from her Tucson home during the night.

Security footage captured on her doorbell camera showed a masked man lingering near the front door shortly before she disappeared.

Authorities have said the footage is a critical piece of evidence in the case.

Article continues below advertisement

Ongoing Investigation

image of Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home on Feb. 1, sparking a massive investigation.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home on Feb. 1, sparking a massive investigation.

Investigators have also recovered what they described as a significant amount of evidence from the home, including traces of blood. However, analyzing that evidence could take considerable time.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously warned that processing some of the materials — particularly items that may contain DNA — could take up to a year.

Despite the lengthy forensic process, officials say the investigation remains a top priority.

The sheriff's department told The New York Post that between 300 and 400 personnel are still assigned to the case, roughly the same number of investigators who were involved when the search first began.

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Show Return Sparks Behind-the-Scenes Tension as Insiders Call Studio a 'Viper's Nest'

split image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

Explosive Epstein Files Reveal Woman Who Accused Donald Trump of Assault Was Interviewed by FBI Four Times

Savannah Guthrie's Plans to Return to 'Today'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Authorities say analyzing key evidence from the Tucson home could take up to a year.
Source: mega

Authorities say analyzing key evidence from the Tucson home could take up to a year.

This comes as Savannah made her first appearance at Today since her mother's disappearance.

On March 5, the TV personality arrived at the studio, greeted with hugs and words of encouragement.

After Savannah's appearance at the studio, NBC released a statement: "Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues."

"While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home," they added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.