Body Found Along Arizona Canal Sparks Questions in Search for Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother
March 8 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
A grim discovery in Arizona has raised new questions as the search continues for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Authorities confirmed that a woman was found dead along a canal in Phoenix on Friday, March 6, more than 100 miles away from Tucson, where Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her home on Feb. 1.
Woman's Body Found
Police responded after receiving a call about an unresponsive woman near the canal.
"Details on the call indicated that an adult female was on the nearby canal bank and was unresponsive," police said in a statement, per The New York Post. "When officers arrived, they located the woman, who was ultimately pronounced deceased on scene."
Officials have not publicly identified the woman, and investigators say there is currently no confirmed link between the discovery and the ongoing investigation into Nancy's disappearance.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department told Fox News Digital that they have not been notified of any connection between the cases.
Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
Nancy's disappearance has drawn national attention in recent weeks, particularly because of her daughter, Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.
The television host rushed to Arizona after her mother vanished and has since offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's safe return, or the recovery of her remains.
Investigators believe Nancy may have been abducted from her Tucson home during the night.
Security footage captured on her doorbell camera showed a masked man lingering near the front door shortly before she disappeared.
Authorities have said the footage is a critical piece of evidence in the case.
Ongoing Investigation
Investigators have also recovered what they described as a significant amount of evidence from the home, including traces of blood. However, analyzing that evidence could take considerable time.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously warned that processing some of the materials — particularly items that may contain DNA — could take up to a year.
Despite the lengthy forensic process, officials say the investigation remains a top priority.
The sheriff's department told The New York Post that between 300 and 400 personnel are still assigned to the case, roughly the same number of investigators who were involved when the search first began.
Savannah Guthrie's Plans to Return to 'Today'
This comes as Savannah made her first appearance at Today since her mother's disappearance.
On March 5, the TV personality arrived at the studio, greeted with hugs and words of encouragement.
After Savannah's appearance at the studio, NBC released a statement: "Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues."
"While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home," they added.