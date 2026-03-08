Your tip
Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Show Return Sparks Behind-the-Scenes Tension as Insiders Call Studio a 'Viper's Nest'

Insiders claim staffers at the 'Today' show were more relaxed during Savannah Guthrie’s absence amid the search for her missing mother.

March 8 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie's brief return to Today has reportedly stirred complicated emotions behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The longtime anchor, 54, stopped by the New York studio on Thursday, March 5, after spending roughly a month in Tucson searching for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

'Viper's Nest'

image of Savannah Guthrie briefly returned to the 'Today' show after weeks spent searching for her missing mother.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie briefly returned to the 'Today' show after weeks spent searching for her missing mother.

Her colleagues welcomed her back warmly on camera, offering hugs and words of encouragement as she continues to navigate the family crisis.

But according to multiple sources who spoke to the Daily Mail, the atmosphere behind the scenes is far less unified.

"It's a viper's nest. Even if you're suffering," one insider said of the environment inside the studio.

Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

image of Colleagues publicly embraced the anchor, but insiders claim tensions linger behind-the-scenes.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Colleagues publicly embraced the anchor, but insiders claim tensions linger behind-the-scenes.

Savannah rushed to Arizona on February 1 after her 84-year-old mother was allegedly abducted from her home in the middle of the night.

Authorities have yet to make any arrests or identify any serious leads in the case, which has drawn national attention.

The anchor and her siblings have issued emotional public appeals directed toward whoever took their mother, asking for information or proof she is alive.

The disturbing disappearance has prompted support from many across the television industry, and even from Donald Trump, who joined calls for Nancy to be safely returned.

'You Can't Trust Anyone'

image of One source described the atmosphere inside the studio as a 'viper's nest.'
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

One source described the atmosphere inside the studio as a 'viper's nest.'

However, insiders claim that inside the halls of Rockefeller Plaza, the reaction has been more complicated.

Sources insisted that staff members still want Nancy found safe, but they also acknowledged that Savannah's absence created a noticeably different dynamic within the production.

Some production staffers, who reportedly feel pressure from the anchor's demanding standards and prominent role, were said to be more relaxed while she was away.

Others allegedly began speculating about how the shake-up could impact airtime and future opportunities.

"You think The Morning Show is bad? That’s nothing," one source said, referencing the drama-filled Apple TV+ series. "These people will steal your chair while you're still sitting in it."

"From the hair and makeup people to the producers, you can't trust anyone, they all talk."

Savannah Guthrie Plans to Return to 'Today'

image of Staffers were reportedly more relaxed during Guthrie's absence, according to insiders.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Staffers were reportedly more relaxed during Guthrie's absence, according to insiders.

Sources also said staffers had hoped for clarity about the show's future during a production meeting held earlier in the week.

Ambitious employees were reportedly eager to learn whether Savannah's absence might open doors for new on-air opportunities.

Instead, executives emphasized that the veteran host would eventually return and urged employees to keep her family in their thoughts.

After Savannah's appearance at the studio, NBC released a statement confirming that she intends to resume her role, though her immediate focus remains on her family.

"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues," a network spokesperson said.

"While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home," they added.

