Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie Steps Down From Anti-Slavery Charity After 7 Years as Ex-Prince Andrew Epstein Scandal Deepens

Princess Eugenie and Ex-Prince Andrew
Source: mega

Princess Eugenie leaves her anti-slavery charity role after seven years as Prince Andrew’s Epstein controversy continues to cast a shadow.

Profile Image

March 8 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Princess Eugenie has stepped away from a cause she supported for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 35-year-old royal no longer serves as a patron of Anti-Slavery International, the world's oldest human rights organization, after holding the role for seven years.

'Has Come To An End'

Princess Eugenie stepped down from her anti-slavery charity role after seven years.
Source: mega

Princess Eugenie stepped down from her anti-slavery charity role after seven years.

The charity confirmed the news in a statement to The Observer on Sunday, March 8.

"After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end," the organization said. "We thank the Princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International. We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone."

Eugenie first joined the charity as a patron in October 2019. The organization — which was founded in 1839 by English abolitionist Thomas Clarkson — works globally to combat modern slavery and human trafficking.

Following the announcement, Eugenie's profile was removed from the charity’s website, according to The Observer.

Disgraced Prince Andrew and Jeffery Epstein Connection

The royal quietly ended her patronage with Anti-Slavery International.
Source: mega

The royal quietly ended her patronage with Anti-Slavery International.

Her departure from the role comes as scrutiny surrounding her family continues to grow due to her father, Ex-Prince Andrew's, connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 66, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with Jeffrey on February 19.

He has denied any wrongdoing tied to his relationship with the convicted sex offender.

'Tarnished'

Eugenie's departure comes amid renewed scrutiny over Ex-Prince Andrew's Epstein ties.
Source: mega

Eugenie's departure comes amid renewed scrutiny over Ex-Prince Andrew's Epstein ties.

Eugenie, along with her sister Princess Beatrice and their mother Sarah Ferguson, was also mentioned alongside Andrew in the most recent batch of Jeffrey-related documents released in January. None of them has publicly commented on Andrew's arrest.

Despite the controversy, sources previously told People that Eugenie and Beatrice remain close to their parents while navigating the fallout from the scandal.

"They are tarnished by this. It has affected their lives a great deal," royal author Ingrid Seward said.

Princess Eugenie's Own Charity Work Under Scrutiny

Eugenie previously championed the fight against modern slavery through her advocacy work.
Source: mega

Eugenie previously championed the fight against modern slavery through her advocacy work.

Meanwhile, scrutiny has also extended to Eugenie's own charity work.

Earlier this month, People reported that the U.K. Charity Commission is reviewing concerns about the Anti-Slavery Collective — a nonprofit Eugenie co-founded with Julia de Boinville in 2017.

The organization focuses on combating modern slavery and sexual exploitation, but has reportedly faced questions regarding spending and financial disclosures.

In April 2025, the Anti-Slavery Collective reported income of about $116,000, including more than $60,000 in donations, according to figures cited by The Observer and the Daily Mail.

The organization's total spending reached roughly $378,000, with the majority of the funds reportedly going toward staff salaries.

A spokesperson for the U.K.’s Charity Commission told the Daily Mail, "We are assessing concerns raised in the media about charitable spending at The Anti-Slavery Collective to determine what role there is, if any, for the Commission."

