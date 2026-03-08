Princess Eugenie Steps Down From Anti-Slavery Charity After 7 Years as Ex-Prince Andrew Epstein Scandal Deepens

The charity confirmed the news in a statement to The Observer on Sunday, March 8.

"After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end," the organization said. "We thank the Princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International. We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone."

Eugenie first joined the charity as a patron in October 2019. The organization — which was founded in 1839 by English abolitionist Thomas Clarkson — works globally to combat modern slavery and human trafficking.

Following the announcement, Eugenie's profile was removed from the charity’s website, according to The Observer.