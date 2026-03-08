EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor Was Caught in Sinister 'Love Triangle' With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
March 8 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor was locked in a "love triangle" with the two figures who brought about his spectacular downfall, experts told RadarOnline.com.
The claim follows the shamed ex-royal's dramatic arrest, with the former Prince, 66, seized by cops at his Wood Farm residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Thames Valley Police confirmed officers detained a man in his sixties at about 8 am while conducting searches at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk.
The development came after renewed scrutiny of connections linked to Epstein's network following the latest release of documents connected to the convicted financier's case.
Windsor has now been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.
The arrest marks another escalation in the long-running controversy surrounding Windsor's relationship with Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges, and Maxwell, now 64, who was convicted in the United States in 2021 for recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein.
The former Duke of York once enjoyed a prominent public role within the British royal family and was often described as Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son.
Windsor had earlier served as a Royal Navy helicopter pilot during the Falklands War in 1982, an episode that briefly elevated his public standing.
But analysts say his later friendships with Epstein and Maxwell became the defining factor in his dramatic fall from grace.
Andrew Windsor's 'Risky' Friendships Bury Him
A royal historian familiar with the case said about how his relationship with the pair went deeper than the world knew: "When you look at the timeline with the benefit of hindsight, it becomes clear that Andrew was operating in a social environment that carried enormous reputational risk.
"At the time, he seemed to regard Jeffrey Epstein as a well-connected figure who could open doors to powerful business leaders and international financiers. But what may have once looked like a useful relationship has, in retrospect, become one of the most damaging associations any modern royal has faced."
The source added the nature of Epstein's network was widely discussed among elite circles long before the scandal fully erupted.
They added: "Within certain social and political circles, there was a perception that Epstein functioned almost like a broker of influence. He had a reputation for bringing together wealthy investors, political figures, and prominent public personalities in the same rooms. For someone serving in a role connected to trade and international networking, that kind of access might have appeared attractive.
"The problem is that proximity to those kinds of networks can blur judgment. What might initially seem like strategic or advantageous connections can quickly become liabilities if the character of the individuals involved is later called into question.
"In Andrew's case, that association has ultimately overshadowed nearly every other aspect of his public life."
The insider noted the fallout from his links to Epstein and Maxwell demonstrates how quickly reputations can collapse when powerful figures become linked to controversial individuals.
They said: "The tragedy from a historical perspective is that Andrew once held a position of significant public esteem, particularly because of his military service and early role within the royal family.
"Yet the relationships he maintained with Epstein and Maxwell have come to define his legacy in the public imagination. That transformation is extraordinary and, in many ways, unprecedented for a modern member of the royal family."
Andrew Windsor's 'Massive Lapse of Judgement' Explained
Windsor's friendship with Maxwell is believed to date back many years before she introduced him to Epstein.
Maxwell, the daughter of late media tycoon Robert Maxwell, had social connections across elite British and American circles before becoming closely linked to Epstein.
According to accounts from royal biographers, Maxwell was the person who first brought Windsor and Epstein together. The trio was later photographed together at a number of events and social gatherings.
One royal commentator said, "Andrew appears to have had a massive lapse of judgement when it came to his friendship with Epstein and Ghislaine. But this is because he was caught in a bizarre, transactional love triangle with the pair of them.
"Many claim it ranges from friendship to the sexual and the exchange of secrets. But make no mistake – this trio was tied very, very closely in very intimate ways for years."
Windsor has consistently denied wrongdoing connected to Epstein's activities.
The controversy surrounding the relationship intensified after Virginia Giuffre said she had been trafficked by Epstein and forced to have s-- with Windsor when she was 17. The former royal has always rejected the allegation.
During his widely criticized 2019 interview with BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, Windsor explained he had met Epstein through Maxwell.
A royal analyst said, "When you trace the origins of the relationship, the one constant factor that repeatedly appears is Ghislaine Maxwell.
"She seems to have been the central link that brought Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein into the same social orbit. Without that introduction, it is entirely possible their paths might never have crossed in any meaningful way."
The source added that Maxwell's position within elite social circles allowed her to connect powerful figures who might otherwise have remained separate.
They said: "Maxwell moved comfortably among influential people in both Britain and the United States. She was well known in high society and had access to a range of political, financial, and aristocratic networks. That made her uniquely positioned to introduce individuals who might benefit from knowing one another."
According to the analyst, the structure of those social networks meant that once the initial introduction was made, the connection could quickly deepen.
They added: "Once Maxwell introduced Andrew to Epstein, the relationship appears to have developed through the same kind of elite gatherings, private events, and social invitations that define those circles. In that environment, repeated meetings and shared acquaintances can strengthen ties very quickly."
The analyst added that the central role Maxwell played in connecting the two men has remained one of the most significant elements of the controversy, saying: "Looking back at the timeline, Maxwell's role as the intermediary is impossible to ignore.
"She was the person who effectively bridged two very different worlds – the British royal establishment and Epstein's network of wealthy international contacts. That introduction ultimately set in motion a sequence of events that would have lasting consequences for Andrew's public life."