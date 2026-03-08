EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor Was Caught in Sinister 'Love Triangle' With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

A royal historian familiar with the case said about how his relationship with the pair went deeper than the world knew: "When you look at the timeline with the benefit of hindsight, it becomes clear that Andrew was operating in a social environment that carried enormous reputational risk.

"At the time, he seemed to regard Jeffrey Epstein as a well-connected figure who could open doors to powerful business leaders and international financiers. But what may have once looked like a useful relationship has, in retrospect, become one of the most damaging associations any modern royal has faced."

The source added the nature of Epstein's network was widely discussed among elite circles long before the scandal fully erupted.

They added: "Within certain social and political circles, there was a perception that Epstein functioned almost like a broker of influence. He had a reputation for bringing together wealthy investors, political figures, and prominent public personalities in the same rooms. For someone serving in a role connected to trade and international networking, that kind of access might have appeared attractive.

"The problem is that proximity to those kinds of networks can blur judgment. What might initially seem like strategic or advantageous connections can quickly become liabilities if the character of the individuals involved is later called into question.

"In Andrew's case, that association has ultimately overshadowed nearly every other aspect of his public life."

The insider noted the fallout from his links to Epstein and Maxwell demonstrates how quickly reputations can collapse when powerful figures become linked to controversial individuals.

They said: "The tragedy from a historical perspective is that Andrew once held a position of significant public esteem, particularly because of his military service and early role within the royal family.

"Yet the relationships he maintained with Epstein and Maxwell have come to define his legacy in the public imagination. That transformation is extraordinary and, in many ways, unprecedented for a modern member of the royal family."