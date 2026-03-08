EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Throws Up Huge Security Measure to 'Make Sure the World Never Sees Andrew Again'

King Charles has erected new layers of security around a Norfolk farmhouse as part of what aides describe as a determined effort to shield his brother, ex-Prince Andrew, from further public scrutiny following his arrest. And RadarOnline.com can reveal it is part of a plan to keep him out of sight from the world for the rest of his life – unless he ends up in court.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Authorities arrested ex-Prince Andrew on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The 77-year-old monarch is overseeing preparations at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, where Andrew is expected to relocate once renovations are complete. The move follows Andrew's arrest on his 66th birthday, on February 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released after nearly hours, and investigations remain ongoing. Andrew is on release "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain. Photographs of him leaving Aylsham Police Station - attempting to go incognito in the back of a car - quickly circulated online. In the weeks since, visible changes have transformed the frontage of Marsh Farm, signaling what one royal insider called a decisive "tightening of the perimeter."

Article continues below advertisement

New Security Measures at Sandringham

Source: MEGA King Charles has erected new layers of security around a Norfolk farmhouse to shield his brother from public scrutiny.

New images show a six-foot fence newly installed behind the existing wooden picket barrier at the front of the property, further obscuring the house from the road. A notice fixed to one of the posts reads: "This is a private property and no comment will be made to journalists. Photographers are also not permitted onto these private grounds of the Sandringham estate. Please respect this decision. Failure to comply will be reported to (Britain's media regulator) IPSO." Additional measures include CCTV cameras, outdoor lighting, and a six-foot fence along the side of the residence. The Sandringham no-fly zone has also been extended to encompass Marsh Farm. A palace source said, "The King is absolutely determined that this situation does not spiral into a rolling media drama. From his perspective, the last thing the institution needs is a steady stream of photographs or daily commentary centered on Andrew's movements. The strategy is to reduce exposure at every level - limiting sightlines, restricting access, and preventing the property from becoming a backdrop for long-lens cameras."

Article continues below advertisement

Keeping Andrew Windsor Away From Public Eyes

Source: MEGA Workers installed a six-foot fence behind the existing picket barrier to obscure the property from the road.

The insider continued: "There is a conscious effort to separate the constitutional role of the monarch from the personal legal difficulties of a relative. "The King's team is focused on reinforcing that distinction. Public engagements, state matters, and charitable work must not be overshadowed by the private circumstances of one family member. "Drawing a visible and practical line between those spheres is seen as essential to protecting the stability and credibility of the crown. Plus, Charles would at this point rather Andrew is not seen in public for the rest of his life." Another source familiar with the estate works said: "Marsh Farm was in a neglected state after sitting empty for a considerable period, so a comprehensive refurbishment was inevitable regardless of who moved in. "However, the current circumstances have meant that security considerations are being woven directly into the renovation plans rather than treated as an afterthought." The insider added, "These additions are not about appearances or superficial upgrades. The fencing, surveillance systems and reinforced boundaries are practical measures intended to shield the property from clear sightlines and intrusive coverage. "The aim is to push the residence further out of view from passing traffic and to make it significantly harder for photographers - whether on the ground or in the air - to capture images. It is about creating a secure perimeter that ensures privacy in a very tangible sense."

The Strategy Behind the Move

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA The King separated official state matters from the personal legal difficulties of his family member.