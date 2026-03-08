Your tip
Inside Corey Lewandowski's Secret Power at DHS as Staff Called Him 'Chief' Amid Kristi Noem Affair Rumors

split image of Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski
Source: mega

DHS insiders claim Corey Lewandowski acted as a shadow chief of staff to Kristi Noem, even signing off on contracts.

Profile Image

March 8 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Corey Lewandowski's influence inside the Department of Homeland Security allegedly extended far beyond his official role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As the longtime political operative departs the agency following the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, insiders are revealing how he reportedly wielded quiet power behind the scenes.

Rumored Romance with Kristi Noem

image of Corey Lewandowski reportedly wielded significant influence inside DHS despite holding no formal leadership role.
Source: mega

Corey Lewandowski reportedly wielded significant influence inside DHS despite holding no formal leadership role.

Lewandowski, 52, has long been rumored to be romantically involved with Noem, 54, who was dismissed from her post last week.

Both are married with children, and Noem previously rejected the speculation, calling the allegations "tabloid garbage."

Still, officials inside DHS told The National Review that Lewandowski and Noem worked closely together, with the former Trump campaign manager frequently acting as a de facto chief of staff.

Denied Involvement

image of Staffers allegedly referred to Lewandowski as 'Chief' while working in Kristi Noem's office.
Source: mega

Staffers allegedly referred to Lewandowski as 'Chief' while working in Kristi Noem's office.

One DHS official said the White House even contacted him last March — just weeks after Noem began leading the agency — asking whether staff had heard claims that Lewandowski was using his influence to steer government contracts to political allies and whether there was evidence to support the allegations.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee appearance last week, Noem denied that Lewandowski had any involvement in approving contracts.

But internal DHS records later uncovered by ProPublica reportedly showed Lewandowski signed off on a multimillion-dollar equipment contract last summer under the title "chief advisor."

A DHS spokesperson disputed that characterization.

"Mr. Lewandowski does NOT play a role in approving contracts," the spokesperson said in a statement to PropPublica. "Mr. Lewandowski does not receive a salary or any federal government benefits. He volunteers his time to serve the American people."

'Chief'

image of Kristi Noem previously dismissed rumors about her relationship with Lewandowski as 'tabloid garbage.'
Source: mega

Kristi Noem previously dismissed rumors about her relationship with Lewandowski as 'tabloid garbage.'

Lewandowski is classified as a special government employee, meaning he is restricted to working no more than 130 days per year in a federal capacity.

Despite that limitation, insiders claimed he was frequently present at DHS headquarters and sometimes attempted to avoid leaving a paper trail of his activity.

According to staffers, Lewandowski would enter the building alongside other employees rather than formally signing in.

Some aides also said he instructed them to make calls so he could shout instructions from the background without being officially logged as participating in the conversations.

Inside the building, employees allegedly referred to him simply as "chief."

"All written communication and all of the little minions in the front office, all the 23-year-olds who have pledged undying loyalty to Corey, would call him 'Chief,'" a senior administration official told the outlet.

Portions of Noem's schedule reportedly referenced the nickname as well. One entry noted that she declined a United Nations event invitation "unless Chief says it is important."

'Worst Kept Secret'

image of Insiders claimed Lewandowski often attended Noem's meetings and rarely left her side.
Source: mega

Insiders claimed Lewandowski often attended Noem's meetings and rarely left her side.

Officials also said Lewandowski was rarely absent from Noem's meetings.

"I don't think she ever took meetings without him standing in there," one senior administration official claimed. "I was supposed to have a one-on-one meeting with her, and he was in there. He took meetings without her, but she never took meetings without him."

The revelations about Lewandowski's behind-the-scenes role surfaced as rumors about his alleged relationship with Noem continued circulating in Washington, where some insiders have described the situation as the "worst kept secret" in the nation's capital.

