Inside Corey Lewandowski's Secret Power at DHS as Staff Called Him 'Chief' Amid Kristi Noem Affair Rumors

As the longtime political operative departs the agency following the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem , insiders are revealing how he reportedly wielded quiet power behind the scenes.

Corey Lewandowski 's influence inside the Department of Homeland Security allegedly extended far beyond his official role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Still, officials inside DHS told The National Review that Lewandowski and Noem worked closely together, with the former Trump campaign manager frequently acting as a de facto chief of staff.

Both are married with children, and Noem previously rejected the speculation, calling the allegations "tabloid garbage."

Lewandowski, 52, has long been rumored to be romantically involved with Noem, 54, who was dismissed from her post last week.

Staffers allegedly referred to Lewandowski as 'Chief' while working in Kristi Noem's office.

"Mr. Lewandowski does NOT play a role in approving contracts," the spokesperson said in a statement to PropPublica. "Mr. Lewandowski does not receive a salary or any federal government benefits. He volunteers his time to serve the American people."

But internal DHS records later uncovered by ProPublica reportedly showed Lewandowski signed off on a multimillion-dollar equipment contract last summer under the title "chief advisor."

During a Senate Judiciary Committee appearance last week, Noem denied that Lewandowski had any involvement in approving contracts.

One DHS official said the White House even contacted him last March — just weeks after Noem began leading the agency — asking whether staff had heard claims that Lewandowski was using his influence to steer government contracts to political allies and whether there was evidence to support the allegations.

Kristi Noem previously dismissed rumors about her relationship with Lewandowski as 'tabloid garbage.'

Lewandowski is classified as a special government employee, meaning he is restricted to working no more than 130 days per year in a federal capacity.

Despite that limitation, insiders claimed he was frequently present at DHS headquarters and sometimes attempted to avoid leaving a paper trail of his activity.

According to staffers, Lewandowski would enter the building alongside other employees rather than formally signing in.

Some aides also said he instructed them to make calls so he could shout instructions from the background without being officially logged as participating in the conversations.

Inside the building, employees allegedly referred to him simply as "chief."

"All written communication and all of the little minions in the front office, all the 23-year-olds who have pledged undying loyalty to Corey, would call him 'Chief,'" a senior administration official told the outlet.

Portions of Noem's schedule reportedly referenced the nickname as well. One entry noted that she declined a United Nations event invitation "unless Chief says it is important."