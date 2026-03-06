Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Out of a Job at DHS — After 'Ice Barbie' Was Fired By Trump in Humiliating End for Rumored Couple
March 6 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem may have some company on the unemployment line as her rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski, is also believed to be out of a job, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to several reports, Lewandowski is making his way out of the Department of Homeland Security, following a tenure that was also marred by controversy.
Corey Lewandowski Is Out of a Job
The 52-year-old Lewandowski, according to reports, is no longer a senior adviser at DHS, closing the chapter as what some insiders branded a "reign of terror."
Sources told the NY Post that Lewandowski, an adviser to Donald Trump and a top aide to Noem, "tightly controlled department operations, building a reputation for abruptly firing staff and instilling fear among fellow Trump aides."
Lewandowski served as Trump’s campaign manager during the first part of the former reality star's 2016 presidential run, but was booted from his position amid rumors of an internal power struggle within the campaign.
However, that was not it for Lewandowski, as he would return to be by Trump's side, only to get kicked out again in 2021 after a donor accused him of making unwanted sexual advances at a Las Vegas charity event.
He denied the allegations.
Kristi Noem Ends Up With New 'Made Up' Position
Lewandowski's exit comes after Noem, with whom he is rumored to have had an affair, was fired from her role as Homeland Security Secretary. On Thursday, March 5, Trump announced that Noem, known as "Ice Barbie," will be replaced by Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.
It wasn't all bad for Noem, as the 79-year-old president appeared to make a new position just for her: special envoy for the Shield of the Americas.
"Thank you, Trump, for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas..." Noem would respond on X soon after, despite receiving backlash for the "made-up" position.
'He Has Reasons For Everything He Does'
As for Lewandowski, he claimed he had "no insight" into the reason Noem was booted, and added in an interview, "I would never try to assume to get in the mind of President Trump.
"I think he has his reasons for everything he does, and we have seen enormous success from his leadership at the White House."
However, Noem's recent responses and behavior during an exchange with the House Judiciary Committee may have been the final nail in the coffin for the 54-year-old.
When asked if she ever had "sexual relations" with Lewandowski, Noem was quick to accuse lawmakers of spreading "tabloid garbage."
'Worst Kept Secret'
"Mr. Chairman, I am shocked we are going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today," she added at the time, as her husband, Bryon, sat behind her.
Noem also made clear Lewandowski was just a "special government employee who works for the White House" and claimed he had "no authority to be making any decisions."
In 2025, Noem rushed a stalled project, a pier in Naples, Florida, after a major donor called to complain about the lack of movement, but she was accused of having an interest in the project due to Lewandowski living just a few miles from the pier.
At the time, one source called their rumored relationship the "worst-kept secret" in Washington, D.C.
Lewandowski claimed he was not involved in the pier decision and claimed he was also nowhere near the area when Noem visited.
The pair has also denied they are together.