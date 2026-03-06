Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Out of a Job at DHS — After 'Ice Barbie' Was Fired By Trump in Humiliating End for Rumored Couple

The 52-year-old Lewandowski, according to reports, is no longer a senior adviser at DHS, closing the chapter as what some insiders branded a "reign of terror."

Sources told the NY Post that Lewandowski, an adviser to Donald Trump and a top aide to Noem, "tightly controlled department operations, building a reputation for abruptly firing staff and instilling fear among fellow Trump aides."

Lewandowski served as Trump’s campaign manager during the first part of the former reality star's 2016 presidential run, but was booted from his position amid rumors of an internal power struggle within the campaign.

However, that was not it for Lewandowski, as he would return to be by Trump's side, only to get kicked out again in 2021 after a donor accused him of making unwanted sexual advances at a Las Vegas charity event.

He denied the allegations.