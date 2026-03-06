EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Princess Beatrice is Being Blamed for the Bombshell TV Interview That 'Ended' Her Father Andrew
March 6 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Princess Beatrice is facing renewed scrutiny over her role in the explosive BBC Newsnight interview that derailed her ex-prince father's public standing – after the producer who secured the broadcast claimed the princess played a decisive role in pushing the controversial television appearance forward.
The interview, broadcast in November 2019, saw Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, now 66, speak to journalist Emily Maitlis about his links to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Princess Beatrice Labeled the Interview Rainmaker
The exchange quickly became one of the most notorious moments in modern royal history and led to Andrew within days. Now, according to Sam McAlister, the Newsnight producer who negotiated the interview, Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice, 37, unexpectedly appeared during key discussions with the BBC team just days before the broadcast – a moment McAlister says proved pivotal in determining whether the interview went ahead.
McAlister described Beatrice as a crucial figure in the negotiations.
She said: "In my view, when Princess Beatrice came along unexpectedly to the face-to-face negotiation, which happened just three days before this interview physically happened, I called her the 'rainmaker.'"
The producer said Beatrice's presence fundamentally shifted the tone of the meeting with Andrew and his advisers.
She added: "The reason is because she was protecting her father's interests. She was super-polite, super-nice, super-friendly. But in that room with the people that were there, she was the one who had his interest purely at heart."
McAlister added the princess effectively held the key to whether the interview would proceed.
She said: "And it was clear that if we did not answer her questions well, this interview was never going to happen. That is why I believe she was profoundly important in the conversation."
Royal Motivations for the Controversial BBC Sit Down
Royal commentators told us Beatrice's involvement highlights how closely Andrew's family circle was engaged in decisions about how he attempted to address allegations surrounding Epstein. At the time, the then-duke had faced mounting criticism for his association with the disgraced financier and increasing pressure to explain his relationship publicly.
McAlister also suggested Andrew's personal motivations were shaped by events within his family. Beatrice was preparing to marry property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Andrew was approaching a milestone birthday.
She said: "The human reason was he was about to turn 60. His daughter was about to get married, and he wanted, as a father, to walk her down the aisle and return to the life that he had had before these onerous allegations and friendships hung over him like a dark cloud. So his motivation is to, I suppose, clear his name."
Fallout From Interview Continues to Haunt Andrew
The interview quickly drew widespread criticism for Andrew's answers and demeanor, particularly when he addressed accusations from Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she had been trafficked by Epstein and forced to have s-- with the prince – claims Andrew has consistently denied.
Within days of the broadcast, Buckingham Palace announced Andrew would step back from public duties following intense backlash.
McAlister later chronicled the dramatic behind-the-scenes negotiations in her memoir and was portrayed by actor Billie Piper in the Netflix dramatization Scoop, which recreated the events leading up to the interview and the fallout that followed.
In the years since, Andrew has remained largely out of public life, with the royal family seeking to distance itself from the controversy. Fresh scrutiny has continued as newly released Epstein-related files renewed attention on the former prince's past statements, including claims critics said were contradicted by later evidence.
Andrew is currently free, "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.