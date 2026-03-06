EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Princess Beatrice is Being Blamed for the Bombshell TV Interview That 'Ended' Her Father Andrew

The interview, broadcast in November 2019, saw Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , now 66, speak to journalist Emily Maitlis about his links to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein .

RadarOnline.com can reveal Princess Beatrice is facing renewed scrutiny over her role in the explosive BBC Newsnight interview that derailed her ex-prince father's public standing – after the producer who secured the broadcast claimed the princess played a decisive role in pushing the controversial television appearance forward.

She said: "In my view, when Princess Beatrice came along unexpectedly to the face-to-face negotiation, which happened just three days before this interview physically happened, I called her the 'rainmaker.'"

The exchange quickly became one of the most notorious moments in modern royal history and led to Andrew within days. Now, according to Sam McAlister, the Newsnight producer who negotiated the interview, Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice, 37, unexpectedly appeared during key discussions with the BBC team just days before the broadcast – a moment McAlister says proved pivotal in determining whether the interview went ahead.

The producer said Beatrice's presence fundamentally shifted the tone of the meeting with Andrew and his advisers.

She added: "The reason is because she was protecting her father's interests. She was super-polite, super-nice, super-friendly. But in that room with the people that were there, she was the one who had his interest purely at heart."

McAlister added the princess effectively held the key to whether the interview would proceed.

She said: "And it was clear that if we did not answer her questions well, this interview was never going to happen. That is why I believe she was profoundly important in the conversation."