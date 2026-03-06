Oprah Winfrey Looks 'Completely Unrecognizable' During Paris Fashion Week After Using Weight Loss Medications to Drop 50Lbs

As the video went viral upon her arrival, the nickname "Ozempic Oprah" gained traction after the former talk show host, 72, lost approximately 50 pounds while taking a weight-loss drug.

Fans pleaded with Oprah Winfrey to go easy on GLP-1's after the media titan showed up at Paris Fashion Week looking so trim she was "unrecognizable," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Winfrey was accompanied at the event by her constant companion and best friend, Gayle King . The 71-year-old is hot off signing a new deal with CBS that will keep her as the host of CBS Mornings for the "foreseeable future."

The author of Build the Life You Want had her hair pulled back tightly into a sleek, low bubble ponytail and added a pair of cat-eye sunglasses as she headed into the Chloe show in Paris on March 5.

Winfrey donned straight-legged jeans with a peach ruffle-front blouse tucked into the waistline. She topped off the look with a tan, cropped, cape-style, suede jacket.

However, a sympathetic fan cheered, "Only people who have struggled with weight most of their lives will truly understand the joy and happiness this woman is finally experiencing. If you’ve never been able to feel amazing in outfits, especially a crop, you just don’t understand. Gooooooo head on Lady O!"

"Easy does it on the Ozempic," one person on TikTok scoffed, as a second claimed, "That doesn’t look like Oprah."

Fans were divided over Winfrey's seemingly ongoing weight loss as some suggested she looked unrecognizable.

Oprah Winfrey finally copped to using a GLP-1 in 2023 amid rumors about her weight loss.

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," she proclaimed at the time.

After denying she had the help of a jab following a noticeable weight loss in 2023, Winfrey finally admitted in December of that year that she had been using an unnamed GLP-1.

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

Winfrey credited the medication with quieting the constant "food noise" that was always in her head.

"All these years, I thought that thin people … just had more willpower, they ate better foods, they were able to stick to it longer, they never had a potato chip," she confessed in January.

"And then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that … oh, they're not even thinking about it. They’re only eating when they're hungry, and they're stopping when they're full," Winfrey said of her a-ha moment.

The Enough: Your Health, Your Weight, and What It's Like To Be Free author revealed in December 2025 that the medication also killed off her desire for alcohol.

"I could outdrink everyone at the table," she confessed, adding her tolerance was so great that she once downed "17 shots" of tequila in one night

"I haven’t had a drink in years. The fact that I no longer even have a desire for it is pretty amazing," Winfrey noted about her booze-free life.