Oprah Winfrey Looks 'Completely Unrecognizable' During Paris Fashion Week After Using Weight Loss Medications to Drop 50Lbs
March 6 2026, Published 5:44 p.m. ET
Fans pleaded with Oprah Winfrey to go easy on GLP-1's after the media titan showed up at Paris Fashion Week looking so trim she was "unrecognizable," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the video went viral upon her arrival, the nickname "Ozempic Oprah" gained traction after the former talk show host, 72, lost approximately 50 pounds while taking a weight-loss drug.
Oprah's Slender New Look
Winfrey donned straight-legged jeans with a peach ruffle-front blouse tucked into the waistline. She topped off the look with a tan, cropped, cape-style, suede jacket.
The author of Build the Life You Want had her hair pulled back tightly into a sleek, low bubble ponytail and added a pair of cat-eye sunglasses as she headed into the Chloe show in Paris on March 5.
Winfrey was accompanied at the event by her constant companion and best friend, Gayle King. The 71-year-old is hot off signing a new deal with CBS that will keep her as the host of CBS Mornings for the "foreseeable future."
'That Doesn't Look Like Oprah'
Fans were divided over Winfrey's seemingly ongoing weight loss as some suggested she looked unrecognizable.
"Easy does it on the Ozempic," one person on TikTok scoffed, as a second claimed, "That doesn’t look like Oprah."
However, a sympathetic fan cheered, "Only people who have struggled with weight most of their lives will truly understand the joy and happiness this woman is finally experiencing. If you’ve never been able to feel amazing in outfits, especially a crop, you just don’t understand. Gooooooo head on Lady O!"
GLP-1's 'Felt Like a Gift' for Oprah Winfrey
After denying she had the help of a jab following a noticeable weight loss in 2023, Winfrey finally admitted in December of that year that she had been using an unnamed GLP-1.
"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," she proclaimed at the time.
Oprah Winfrey Changed the Way She Ate After Using GLP-1 Medication
Winfrey credited the medication with quieting the constant "food noise" that was always in her head.
"All these years, I thought that thin people … just had more willpower, they ate better foods, they were able to stick to it longer, they never had a potato chip," she confessed in January.
"And then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that … oh, they're not even thinking about it. They’re only eating when they're hungry, and they're stopping when they're full," Winfrey said of her a-ha moment.
The Enough: Your Health, Your Weight, and What It's Like To Be Free author revealed in December 2025 that the medication also killed off her desire for alcohol.
"I could outdrink everyone at the table," she confessed, adding her tolerance was so great that she once downed "17 shots" of tequila in one night
"I haven’t had a drink in years. The fact that I no longer even have a desire for it is pretty amazing," Winfrey noted about her booze-free life.