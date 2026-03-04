Gayle King Announces New Deal With CBS After 'Overpaid' Anchor Faced Months of 'Firing' Rumors — 'I'm Open to New Adventures Here and Ready to Go'

Speculation had swirled for weeks that King had a bullseye on her back due to her inflated salary and the fact that CBS Mornings continually trailed behind NBC's Today and ABC's Good Morning America in the ratings. The CBS show's audience share has been up to 20 percent lower than the year prior.

However, with the pay cut comes a much-reduced role at the network, which is just fine with King.

"Gayle called the shots," one source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She knew exactly what she wanted – less work, less stress, but still the spotlight."

A separate source claims the deal was reached at a time when CBS is under fire.

"CBS loves her, but they also needed to make adjustments," the second insider explained. "This was a perfect compromise. She keeps her profile, they cut costs, everyone wins."