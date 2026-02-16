EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King's Comeback — With a Catch! How Struggling CBS Star Dodged the Axe With Slashed Salary and Role

According to the Naughty But Nice Substack page, a source shared CBS "loves" King, but needed to make adjustments. "She's basically moving into a 'special projects' role," an insider explained.

"She can still headline big interviews, still be a face for the network, but her role will be drastically reduced." The decision follows mounting pressure behind the scenes.

The move comes amid ongoing shake-ups by recently installed news chief Bari Weiss, who elevated King's now-former cohost Tony Dokoupil to the evening anchor chair and has promised more changes for the struggling morning show.

As RadarOnlined.com reported, speculation swirled that King had a bull's-eye on her back due to her annual $10million salary and CBS Mornings continually trailing behind NBC's Today and ABC's Good Morning America in the ratings. The CBS show's anemic audience share has at times been up to 20 percent lower than the year prior.