Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King's Comeback — With a Catch! How Struggling CBS Star Dodged the Axe With Slashed Salary and Role

Gayle King has avoided a CBS exit as her comeback comes with a slashed salary and a reduced on-air role.
Source: MEGA

Gayle King has avoided a CBS exit as her comeback comes with a slashed salary and a reduced on-air role.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 16 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Newsgal Gayle King will remain at the Tiffany Network, despite rumors suggesting the highly paid CBS Mornings host might get the boot from the ratings-challenged show – but the daytime icon is being retained at a reduced rate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said despite spiraling viewership, King, 71, is being kept on in a more modest capacity – with a slashed salary to match.

Role Reduced Amid Network Shake-Up

Gayle King is set to remain at CBS under a reduced role and salary as news chief Bari Weiss reshapes 'CBS Mornings.'
Source: MEGA

Gayle King is set to remain at CBS under a reduced role and salary as news chief Bari Weiss reshapes 'CBS Mornings.'

According to the Naughty But Nice Substack page, a source shared CBS "loves" King, but needed to make adjustments. "She's basically moving into a 'special projects' role," an insider explained.

"She can still headline big interviews, still be a face for the network, but her role will be drastically reduced." The decision follows mounting pressure behind the scenes.

The move comes amid ongoing shake-ups by recently installed news chief Bari Weiss, who elevated King's now-former cohost Tony Dokoupil to the evening anchor chair and has promised more changes for the struggling morning show.

As RadarOnlined.com reported, speculation swirled that King had a bull's-eye on her back due to her annual $10million salary and CBS Mornings continually trailing behind NBC's Today and ABC's Good Morning America in the ratings. The CBS show's anemic audience share has at times been up to 20 percent lower than the year prior.

Hoda Courted As Morning Queen

Weiss is reportedly eyeing former 'Today' anchor Hoda Kotb for a larger role as Tony Dokoupil moves to evenings at CBS.
Source: MEGA

Weiss is reportedly eyeing former 'Today' anchor Hoda Kotb for a larger role as Tony Dokoupil moves to evenings at CBS.

There's also talk that former Today anchor Hoda Kotb, 61, may be brought in – as insiders said Weiss is wooing the fan favorite with the promise of making her central to CBS Mornings, which would leave little room for King.

"Hoda would be the star," a rival exec said. "Bari is offering her the spotlight, and the kingdom that comes with it."

Meanwhile, sources said King is just happy to save face.

"It's a win-win," a network executive added. "Gayle keeps her reputation, CBS keeps a marquee name, and the viewers don't lose her presence entirely."

