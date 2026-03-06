'How Is This Possible?': Nancy Grace Baffled Savannah Guthrie's Mother Nancy Is 'Still Missing' After 1 Month — Despite FBI Agents Having Video Evidence of Suspect

In the wake her mother's heartbreaking disappearance, Savannah stepped back from her role at NBC as co-anchor of Today. Earlier this week, she visited the studio and admitted that she was planning to return to the show soon.

While meeting with Today staff and crew members, she thanked them all for "caring about my mom as much as I do."

"I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me," she said at the time. "And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be."

“I’m holding onto my faith," Savannah added. "I still believe. And as my mom would say, 'Where else would I go?'"

"I have every intention of coming back," she continued. "I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And I would like to try."