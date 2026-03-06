Your tip
savannah guthrie

'How Is This Possible?': Nancy Grace Baffled Savannah Guthrie's Mother Nancy Is 'Still Missing' After 1 Month — Despite FBI Agents Having Video Evidence of Suspect

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Source: @crimestories/YouTube; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

March 6 2026, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Nancy Grace is shocked that Savannah Guthrie's ailing 84-year-old mom still hasn't been found more than one month after her disturbing disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Both local and federal law enforcement have been on the case for weeks as they continue to sift through thousands of tips on the possible identity of her abductor, but Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts remain unknown.

'Why Is She Still Missing?'

Nancy Grace wondered how it was 'possible' Nancy Guthrie was still missing despite all of the evidence.
Source: @crimestories/YouTube

Nancy Grace wondered how it was 'possible' Nancy Guthrie was still missing despite all of the evidence.

"How is this possible in this day and age?" Grace said on the Thursday, March 5, installment of her Crime Stories podcast. "I have never seen anything like it before."

"We've got the guy on video. We have his height. We have his weight. We have the date," she continued. "We’ve got the time. We’ve got 50,000 tips. Nancy Guthrie is still missing."

"Why is she still missing?" she burst out.

The kidnapping suspect wore a ski mask and black gloves.
Source: MEGA

The kidnapping suspect wore a ski mask and black gloves.

As Radar previously reported, authorities released footage from Nancy's Nest camera that revealed a man – roughly 5'9 or 5'10 – in a ski mask and thick black gloves outside of the 84-year-old's Catalina Foothills home. He was also wearing a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it, and an Ozark Trail backpack that authorities reportedly thought could have been purchased at a nearby Walmart.

While most of his body was covered, details of his eyes, brows, and general build were visible in the shocking photos and videos. However, the suspect has yet to be identified.

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

It's believed that Nancy Guthrie was abducted by an unknown assailant.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

It's believed that Nancy Guthrie was abducted by an unknown assailant.

Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31 after a family get-together with her daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni at their Arizona home. Later that night, Tommaso drove her home and dropped her off just before 10 p.m.

The next day, a pal became concerned when Nancy failed to show up to watch a livestream of a church service with her and she contacted the Guthrie family. While her phone, keys and wallet were left inside her house, Nancy was gone.

In the following days, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speculated that the 84-year-old had been kidnapped and her case was investigated as a crime.

Savannah Guthrie plans to return to 'Today' show.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie plans to return to 'Today' show.

In the wake her mother's heartbreaking disappearance, Savannah stepped back from her role at NBC as co-anchor of Today. Earlier this week, she visited the studio and admitted that she was planning to return to the show soon.

While meeting with Today staff and crew members, she thanked them all for "caring about my mom as much as I do."

"I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me," she said at the time. "And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be."

“I’m holding onto my faith," Savannah added. "I still believe. And as my mom would say, 'Where else would I go?'"

"I have every intention of coming back," she continued. "I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And I would like to try."

