Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as Ex-FBI Agent Suggests Chilean Theft Ring May Be Behind Her Disappearance 

Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31. That night, she had visited her daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni at their Arizona home for dinner. Just before 10 p.m., Cioni dropped her off at her own house in Catalina Foothills.

The next day, she didn't show up for a planned get-together with a friend and she couldn't be reached by family. Upon search of her home, her keys, phone and wallet were all left inside with Nancy nowhere to be found.

In the following days, authorities released shocking footage of a man – who is believed to be between 5'9 and 5'10 – wearing a ski mask, black gloves, a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it and a bag identified as an Ozark Trail hiker backpack.

Thousands of tips poured into authorities after the release of the images, but the person has yet to be identified.