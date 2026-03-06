Your tip
Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as Ex-FBI Agent Suggests Chilean Theft Ring May Be Behind Her Disappearance 

The suspect in Nancy Guthrie's alleged abduction has not been identified.
Source: MEGA; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The suspect in Nancy Guthrie's alleged abduction has not been identified.

March 6 2026, Updated 1:23 p.m. ET

A former FBI agent theorized that a group of Chilean burglars known for stealing from the homes of celebrities and others in affluent neighborhoods could potentially be linked to the search for Nancy Guthrie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Thursday, March 5, Jennifer Coffindaffer shared a list of names of seven men and compared photos of their clothing to the surveillance footage of the unknown suspect believed to have abducted Savannah Guthrie's missing mom.

Chilean Burglars Charged for Stealing From Celebrities

Seven men were hit with federal charges after allegedly stealing from rich celebrities.
Source: News Nation

Seven men were hit with federal charges after allegedly stealing from rich celebrities.

"Follow-up," Coffindaffer wrote on X. "The individuals named below, tied to a Chilean theft ring, were charged for many high profile burglaries of athletes like Travis Kelce that we were tracking."

Her list included Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 24, Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 20, ​Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 27, ​Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 22, Bastian Orellano Morales, 23, ​Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, 24, and Sergio Ortega Cabello, 38.

While all seven men have already been hit with federal charges, Coffindaffer seemed to suggest there could be other similar rings.

Jennifer Coffindaffer compared the clothing the Chilean theft ring wore to the Nancy Guthrie suspect.
Source: News Nation

Jennifer Coffindaffer compared the clothing the Chilean theft ring wore to the Nancy Guthrie suspect.

"What I find eerie is how the Chileans dress and how these rings are still operating in affluent communities like Nancy Guthrie's," she continued, sharing a photo of a small group of men in nondescript clothing with their faces covered.

One man in the image was wearing a backpack.

She emphasized that she wasn't saying this was a definite connection to Nancy's disappearance, just that the "FBI is likely considering everything at this point just like we are."

Nancy Guthrie Suspect Has Yet to Be Identified

A man in a ski mask was seen in eerie footage captured by Nancy Guthrie's Nest camera.
Source: MEGA

A man in a ski mask was seen in eerie footage captured by Nancy Guthrie's Nest camera.

Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31. That night, she had visited her daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni at their Arizona home for dinner. Just before 10 p.m., Cioni dropped her off at her own house in Catalina Foothills.

The next day, she didn't show up for a planned get-together with a friend and she couldn't be reached by family. Upon search of her home, her keys, phone and wallet were all left inside with Nancy nowhere to be found.

In the following days, authorities released shocking footage of a man – who is believed to be between 5'9 and 5'10 – wearing a ski mask, black gloves, a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it and a bag identified as an Ozark Trail hiker backpack.

Thousands of tips poured into authorities after the release of the images, but the person has yet to be identified.

Nancy Guthrie Case Is Still 'Red Hot'

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31, and she was reported missing on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31, and she was reported missing on February 1.

While Nancy has been missing for more than a month, Coffindaffer claimed this was anything but a "cold case."

"Anyone reporting that Nancy's case is cold has no idea what that term means and has never worked a day of law enforcement in their life," she posted on X.

"They have a glove, DNA from inside the house, videos, Porch Guy leads and so much more we know nothing about," she continued. "This case is red hot in terms of actionable leads...It only takes one good one to break the case wide open."

