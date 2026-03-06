JFK Jr.'s Wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy Used 'Breathtaking' Calvin Klein Model to Get Political Heir 'Jealous', Friend Claims

Bessette wasn't able to capture JFK Jr.'s heart, as he was still dating actress Darryl Hannah, but she had the hunk's attention enough for him to hook up with her whenever he and the Splash star were on a break.

She continued her romance with Bergin while on and off with the Camelot heir.

“He was a breathtaking man. He was a real beauty," a pal of the late fashionista raved about Bergin.

"Do I think she used Michael to get John jealous? I think Michael got John jealous. Carolyn was too smart to not be aware of that … She loved Michael," a source close to both Bergin and Bessette speculated.

The blonde beauty would get dated and dumped by JFK Jr. over the years, and it was Begin she ran back to every time.

"She was constantly drawn back to Michael Bergin," spilled the pal friend. "She was very in love with him; they had a real connection. I don't know that they had a hard ending."