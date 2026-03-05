Ring Doorbell Founder Ripped for Claiming Nancy Guthrie's Lack of Cameras Around Arizona Home Is Why Missing Woman's Case Remains Unsolved
March 4 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
The founder and CEO of Ring is under intense fire for an "insensitive" remark he made about how Nancy Guthrie's abduction case could have been "solved" by now if she had more home security cameras, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jamie Siminoff stressed the importance of such devices when he made the controversial comment about Guthrie having only a doorbell camera, which was from his competitor, Google's Nest.
Nancy Guthrie Abduction Would Have Been 'Solved' With More Video
"I do believe if they had more of it, if there was more cameras on the house, I think we might, you know, have solved" the case of the missing 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, Siminoff told Fortune.
Nancy was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
“The video that they have appears to be the best evidence they have of what happened," Siminoff remarked about how the only break in the case has come from a brief video Google was able to painstakingly recover showing the masked suspect disabling Nancy's doorbell camera shortly before she was taken.
Since she didn't have a Nest subscription, Nancy's camera didn't record video of what happened, and it took more than a week for technicians to search their cloud for the short clip showing the armed intruder at her door.
Siminoff was unrepentant about the importance of having as much home security video as possible when trying to track down criminal activity at one's home.
"The Nancy Guthrie thing has shown just how important video and more video would be in a case like this," the entrepreneur scoffed.
"I think it’s been clear, but I think this is just another example of, like, how important it is to have video at your house."
Jamie Siminoff Destroyed by Critics
Keyboard warriors raged against former Shark Tank contestant Siminoff's comments on Reddit.
"What a jerk off statement," one user fumed, while a second declared, "I believe Jamie Siminoff can go f--- off."
"The CEO of a monitoring company is hoping more people will buy a monitoring product. Why are we surprised by this?" a third commenter snarked.
Others worried about the intrusion of cameras everywhere invading on privacy rights.
"If only we had universal mass surveillance," a fourth person groaned, while a fifth jeered, "Basically admitting that a universal privately owned panopticon makes you even more under the thumb of government. Why get a warrant when you could just buy the information from Ring?"
Savannah Guthrie Makes First Public Appearance Since Mom's Abduction
Within the first hour of the FBI's release of the short video and photo stills on February 10, the Pima County Sheriff's Department received nearly 5,000 tips.
Despite the man's distinct physical movements being shown, along with a look at his eyes and possible mustache, none of the public's assistance resulted in a person of interest being named.
After holding out hope amid several "ransom" notes that later turned out to be hoaxes, Savannah confessed on February 24 that despite her best hopes, her mom might already be dead.
During the heart-wrenching video, the Today co-host revealed her family was offering a $1million reward for her mom's "recovery," but that hasn't brought forth any leads.
Savannah was joined by her sister, Annie, and brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, as the trio laid flowers and a personal note at a tribute site along her mom's driveway on March 2.
It was the first time the NBC star appeared in public since her mother was forcibly taken from her home, hours after she had dinner with Annie and Cioni.