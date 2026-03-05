Ring Doorbell Founder Ripped for Claiming Nancy Guthrie's Lack of Cameras Around Arizona Home Is Why Missing Woman's Case Remains Unsolved

"I do believe if they had more of it, if there was more cameras on the house, I think we might, you know, have solved" the case of the missing 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, Siminoff told Fortune.

Nancy was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

“The video that they have appears to be the best evidence they have of what happened," Siminoff remarked about how the only break in the case has come from a brief video Google was able to painstakingly recover showing the masked suspect disabling Nancy's doorbell camera shortly before she was taken.

Since she didn't have a Nest subscription, Nancy's camera didn't record video of what happened, and it took more than a week for technicians to search their cloud for the short clip showing the armed intruder at her door.