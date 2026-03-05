EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's 'Unbelievably Childish' Meltdown Over Andrew Windsor's Arrest Exposed

Ferguson, 66, who was married to Windsor, also 66, for a decade before their divorce in 1996, has remained closely connected to him in the years since their separation.

Sarah Ferguson was plunged into emotional turmoil following the arrest of her former husband, Andrew Windsor , with sources now telling RadarOnline.com the development triggered tantrum-like panic and distress for the ex-Duchess of York as the long-running Epstein scandal engulfing her and her ex-husband intensifies.

Authorities said the investigation relates to allegations confidential information may have been shared with Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges. The case has once again placed Windsor at the center of an international scandal that has overshadowed his public life for years.

Officers carried out searches at his temporary residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk as well as Royal Lodge in Windsor. Later the same evening, he was photographed leaving Aylsham police station after approximately 12 hours of questioning before being released under investigation.

The pair continued living together at Royal Lodge in Windsor until early February and have often described themselves as maintaining an unusually close friendship. But the situation dramatically escalated on 19 February when Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office following renewed scrutiny of his links to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein .

Windsor has always denied the allegation but paid Giuffre a reported settlement of around $15million in 2022 to resolve her civil case.

The arrest has also renewed scrutiny of Ferguson's past connections to Epstein. The former Duchess of York previously defended Windsor publicly and once described Virginia Giuffre – the woman who accused him of sexual assault – as a "salacious liar" during a 2015 U.S. television appearance.

Charles said in a statement: " Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. "

The royal family has continued with official engagements during the investigation. King Charles , 77, attended an event connected to London Fashion Week, with Buckingham Palace saying the monarch supported the police inquiry.

The ex-royal is said to have expressed her willingness to cooperate fully with police if asked for a statement.

They added: "Sarah has repeatedly told friends that she has absolutely nothing to hide and that she would cooperate with the authorities without hesitation if they needed to speak to her. She wants people to understand that she has no intention of avoiding scrutiny or evading questions."

"What has really affected Sarah is the feeling that events have moved far beyond anyone's ability to manage them," the insider explained. "She has watched the controversy surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor unfold for a long time, but the arrest made it seem as though everything had escalated to a completely different level overnight."

The source added that Ferguson feels the circumstances have spiraled beyond anything she expected.

One insider close to the situation said, "Sarah Ferguson has been extremely upset since news of the arrest broke. Even though the situation around Andrew had been building for years, the moment it actually resulted in police action felt like a huge jolt for her. From her perspective, it suddenly turned a difficult situation into a full-blown crisis."

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

However, the source said the scale of the media coverage has made the experience emotionally overwhelming.

The insider said: "When news of Andrew's arrest filtered down to her, she had a childlike tantrum – proper tears, screaming and gnashing of teeth stuff.

"What she is really struggling with is the sheer intensity of the attention surrounding the story. Every development is immediately amplified around the world, and that level of exposure can be incredibly difficult to deal with on a personal level. For Sarah, the combination of legal uncertainty and relentless public focus has been emotionally exhausting."

A family acquaintance said the former duchess also feels increasingly vulnerable as the legal process unfolds.

The source said: "Sarah Ferguson understands perfectly well that the palace is in an impossible position right now. With a police investigation underway, the royal family cannot be seen to intervene or offer public support to Andrew, no matter what their private feelings may be. From her perspective, that leaves her feeling very much on her own in the middle of a storm."

The insider continued the lack of visible backing from the institution has made the situation particularly unsettling for Ferguson.

They said: "When you are used to being connected to an institution as powerful as the monarchy, there is often a sense that there will be some form of protection or stability. In this situation, Sarah feels that the shield has effectively disappeared, and that has made her deeply anxious about how events might unfold in the coming weeks."

Friends of Ferguson also believe the scale of the crisis now unfolding feels unlike previous controversies she has faced during her decades in the public eye.

"Sarah Ferguson has experienced plenty of scandals over the years and has managed to survive them with resilience and even humor," the source noted. "But those close to her say this situation feels fundamentally different. The seriousness of the allegations, combined with the involvement of the police and the global scrutiny surrounding Andrew, has created a level of uncertainty she has never dealt with before.

"For the first time in a long time, she is genuinely worried about where this could lead and what the long-term consequences might be for both her and Andrew."