EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor Has Dragged COPS Into His Epstein Scandal as Police Probe Rolls On
March 4 2026, Updated 7:09 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor's long-running association with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein has taken a fresh turn after newly released emails suggested police officers assigned to protect the former royal were stationed at the door of a dinner party hosted by Epstein in New York.
Windsor, 66, who previously served as the Duke of York, traveled to New York in December 2010 to meet Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Security Emails Raise Questions About Police Presence
At the time, Windsor said the purpose of the visit was to sever ties with Epstein following the financier's 2008 conviction in Florida for soliciting a minor for prostitution.
But newly disclosed emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice indicate a dinner party was held in Epstein's East 71st Street townhouse on December 2, 2010, in honor of the visiting royal.
The emails suggest officers from London's Metropolitan Police Royal Protection Command were present at the property during the event. According to the correspondence, Epstein's staff instructed the officers to monitor the entrance while guests arrived for the gathering.
In one email titled "Security for party," a staff member wrote to Epstein: "The Duke's 2 protection officers, along with state security, will all be here for tomorrow's dinner party... Rich has given them instructions on the door. Do you wish Rich to stay for the party or is it ok for him to go home?"
New Emails Detailed Andrew's 2010 Epstein Visit
The reference to "state security" indicates American diplomatic protection personnel were also present at the event. The email also mentioned "Rich," believed to be Richard Barnett, who worked as Epstein's chief engineer and security fixer at the townhouse.
Windsor's visit to New York in 2010 has long drawn scrutiny because it came two years after Epstein's criminal conviction. Photographs from the trip showed the pair walking together in Central Park, images that later became emblematic of the controversy surrounding their relationship.
The dinner party reportedly included several high-profile figures from entertainment and media. Guests were said to have included film director Woody Allen, television anchors Katie Couric and George Stephanopoulos, comedian Chelsea Handler and talk show host Charlie Rose. Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was also reportedly invited – but did not attend.
The release of the emails has prompted renewed attention from investigators examining the circumstances of Windsor's contact with Epstein.
A policing source familiar with the inquiry said the suggestion royal protection officers were stationed at the entrance of Epstein's private event has surprised investigators.
The source said: "The idea that Metropolitan Police officers assigned to protect Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may have effectively been positioned at the door of a private dinner hosted by Jeffrey Epstein has raised serious questions internally.
"It is not the type of scenario officers would normally expect to find themselves in while carrying out official protection duties."
Another law enforcement insider said the information had caught some investigators off guard.
The source said: "Officers tasked with protecting members of the royal family are there to ensure their safety, not to assist with security at private social events. The suggestion that they may have been asked to manage the entrance to Epstein's townhouse has understandably prompted concern among those reviewing the situation."
Metropolitan Police Contact Former Protection Officers
Another senior policing source added investigators are now keen to understand exactly what happened that evening.
They said: "From a policing perspective, the key question is whether officers simply accompanied the royal as part of routine protection or whether they were drawn into responsibilities connected to the event itself. That distinction matters, and it is one reason investigators are now trying to establish precisely what they witnessed."
The Metropolitan Police said officers who previously served on Windsor's protection team are now being contacted.
A spokesperson for the force said: "They have been asked to consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard during that period of service may be relevant to our ongoing reviews and to share any information that could assist us."