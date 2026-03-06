Joe Biden, 83, Sparks New Health Fears as Cancer-Stricken Ex-Prez 'Slurs' Through Jesse Jackson Eulogy

Biden has stayed largely out of the spotlight since being pushed out of office. But when he does appear, "slurs" and "mumbles" can be common.

The octogenarian appeared to fumble the word "America" during remarks while accepting an award at the International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference in December.

"We are one of the only countries in the world that time and again has come out of every crisis stronger than we entered into that crisis," Biden said as he opened his remarks. "We just have to get up. So long as we keep the faith, summon hope, we get back up and remember who in the hell we are."

Moments later, Biden attempted to emphasize national resilience but tripped over the key phrase.

"We're the United States of 'Amerigotit'," he said forcefully, before trying to quickly recover. "That's who we are. We're the US."