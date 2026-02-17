Jesse Jackson Dead Aged 84: Civil Rights Icon and Former Presidential Candidate Passes Away As Family Pay Tribute

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former presidential candidate's cause of death has yet to be given, but his family said he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the Jackson family said: "Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world.

"We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family.

"His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by."