Home > News > Jesse Jackson

Jesse Jackson Dead Aged 84: Civil Rights Icon and Former Presidential Candidate Passes Away As Family Pay Tribute

picture of Jesse Jackson
Source: MEGA

Jesse Jackson died on Tuesday morning aged 84 surrounded by family.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 5:29 a.m. ET

Jesse Jackson has died aged 84, the civil rights icon's family have confirmed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former presidential candidate's cause of death has yet to be given, but his family said he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday morning.

Family Mourn Icon

picture of Jesse Jackson
Source: MEGA

The civil rights icon's family paid tribute to legend in emotional statement.

In a statement, the Jackson family said: "Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world.

"We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family.

"His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by."

Survived By Wife And Six Children

picture of Jesse Jackson
Source: MEGA

Jackson is survived by six children and his wife of more than 60 years, Jacqueline Brown.

In 2017, Jackson revealed he had Parkinson's disease. He was treated for the illness as an outpatient at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago for at least two years before he made his diagnosis public.

In August 2021, he was hospitalised for COVID-19 in and again in November after he fell and hit his head while helping Howard University students protest poor living conditions on campus.

Jackson had also been managing a condition called progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) for over a decade, a disorder that damages parts of the brain and affects a sufferer's walking, balance, eye movements and swallowing, in the lead-up to his passing.

Al Sharpton Among First To Pay Tribute

picture of Jesse Jackson
Source: MEGA

Fellow civil rights leader Al Sharpton said Jackson 'carried history in his footsteps.'

After his death was confirmed on Tuesday, fellow civil rights leader Al Sharpton was among the first to pay tribute to the legendary activist.

He said in a statement: "The Reverend Dr Jesse Louis Jackson was not simply a civil rights leader; he was a movement unto himself. He carried history in his footsteps and hope in his voice.

"One of the greatest honours of my life was learning at his side. He reminded me that faith without action is just noise.

"He taught me that protest must have purpose, that faith must have feet, and that justice is not seasonal, it is daily work."

He ended his statement by saying: "Rest now, Reverend Jackson. I love you."

Jackson led a lifetime of crusades in the United States and abroad, advocating for the poor and underrepresented on issues from voting rights and job opportunities to education and health care.

picture of Jesse Jackson
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton awarded Jackson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000.

He rose to prominence as an early disciple of Martin Luther King Jr. and became one of the nation's most recognised civil rights leaders.

He also made two groundbreaking, but ultimately unsuccessful, runs for the White House.

In 1984, Jackson established the Rainbow Coalition whose mission was to establish equal rights for African Americans, women and homosexuals and run programs for housing, social services and voter registration.

The two organisations merged in 1996 to form the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

In 2000, Bill Clinton awarded Jackson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000, praising him for his 'keen intellect and loving hear.'

During the ceremony, Clinton joked: "For a chance, I don't have to follow Jesse Jackson."

