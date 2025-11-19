Michael J. Fox's Wife Reveals How Actor's Parkinson's Disease Has Impacted Their Children... After 'Back To The Future' Star Admitted He No Longer Walks Due to 'Breaking So Many Bones'

"I do think that growing up with a parent who has a health challenge, it just brings out an empathy and protection naturally, and they've always been like that," she explained.

Last year, Pollan, who married Fox, 64, in 1988, confessed that it can sometimes be "hard" to stay optimistic while the Hollywood star continues to battle the progressive neurological disorder.

Pollan and Fox share four children: Sam, 36, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 30, and Esmé, 24.

The Back to the Future star started to display symptoms of early-onset Parkinson's in 1991 and was diagnosed shortly after.

He went public with his diagnosis in 1998 and has been a staunch advocate for research. His foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, has raised over $100million, which has been invested into research.