Dying Jesse Jackson Finally Pays $12k To Love Child’s Mom As Judgement Day Nears!

With his health in a downward spiral, civil rights icon Jesse Jackson is settling his accounts before meeting his maker, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The 76-year-old — who was recently hit with the shattering diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease — has coughed up nearly $12,000 in back child support to the mother of his love child.

“Yes, he finally did make good on those payments,” Karin Stanford, the mother of his now 17-year-old daughter, Ashley, exclusively told Radar.

Back in 2012, Radar broke the bombshell news that the former Democratic presidential candidate was also a deadbeat dad!

In official court documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Karin charged Jackson had welched on $11,694.50 to support their child.

Karin was a top aide with Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and Radar exposed their long-term extramarital affair in a blockbuster world exclusive in 2001.

After finally admitting he was Ashley’s dad, Jackson — who’s remained married to wife Jackie — paid court-ordered support and regularly visited Ashley at her mother’s California home.

But the documents filed in 2012 revealed Jackson simply stopped making the payments!

“Karin tried so many times to work with Jesse on their financial agreement,” a source told Radar. “But he only paid when he felt like it, so she went to court.”

But when Jackson got his Parkinson’s diagnosis, he wanted to ensure his slate was clean, insiders said.

