FBI Agents Return to Question Nancy Guthrie's Neighbors as Sheriff Scales Back Resources in Missing Mom Probe

The new questioning is taking place fresh on the heels of Sheriff Chris Nanos scaling back resources in the hunt for Nancy.

FBI agents returned to Savannah Guthrie 's missing mom Nancy's neighborhood to question her neighbors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

According to NewsNation's Brian Entin, who has been on the scene for a bulk of the case, FBI agents were spotted "talking to several different neighbors" yesterday.

They also reportedly searched a house west of Nancy's and were seen chatting with neighbors while examining a garage.

Although the FBI returned to the area from which she disappeared, a local police officer claimed manpower dedicated to finding Nancy has been scaled back.

Sgt. Aaron Cross, president of the Pima County Deputies Organization, shared, "Everybody wishes that we had some hot leads, that the whole department’s working, trying to run down to solve this quickly."

He added: "So the fact that we’re reducing the amount of manpower working it, I mean, it’s hard to say what kind of sign that signals."