savannah guthrie

FBI Agents Return to Question Nancy Guthrie's Neighbors as Sheriff Scales Back Resources in Missing Mom Probe

Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The FBI searched a neighbor's garage, according to a new report.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 6 2026, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

FBI agents returned to Savannah Guthrie's missing mom Nancy's neighborhood to question her neighbors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The new questioning is taking place fresh on the heels of Sheriff Chris Nanos scaling back resources in the hunt for Nancy.

What is the FBI Doing Now?

Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

According to NewsNation's Brian Entin, who has been on the scene for a bulk of the case, FBI agents were spotted "talking to several different neighbors" yesterday.

They also reportedly searched a house west of Nancy's and were seen chatting with neighbors while examining a garage.

Although the FBI returned to the area from which she disappeared, a local police officer claimed manpower dedicated to finding Nancy has been scaled back.

Sgt. Aaron Cross, president of the Pima County Deputies Organization, shared, "Everybody wishes that we had some hot leads, that the whole department’s working, trying to run down to solve this quickly."

He added: "So the fact that we’re reducing the amount of manpower working it, I mean, it’s hard to say what kind of sign that signals."

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Nancy has been missing since February 1, having last been spotted on January 31, when she went to dinner with her daughter, Annie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni. The three ate and partook in a game of Mahjong before Cioni took her home. He was the last person to see her prior to her going missing.

While he was initially rumored to be a suspect in the case, he and the rest of the Guthrie family were cleared and said to have no involvement in her disappearance.

On February 1, Nancy was due to go to a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service. When she did not arrive and was not reachable, her friend reached out to Annie.

By the time Nancy's family got to her home, she had already been abducted. Her personal belongings were left behind.

While the search for Nancy has been going on for some time now, there have been no suspects identified to date. The only clue has been from Nest security camera footage from Nancy's home, which depicted a man with a mask, a glove, and what appeared to be a gun in his holster.

Savannah Recently Admitted Nancy May Be Gone

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie recently acknowledged her mom may be dead.

Nancy's family has spoken out multiple times since she went missing via Savannah's Instagram. While they've tried to remain upbeat, Savannah's most recent post saw her finally acknowledging Nancy may be gone for good.

"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she heartbreakingly shared. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."

Whether she's alive or not, Savannah added they "need to know where she is" and "need her to come home."

What Will Happen Next?

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie is planning to return to NBC.

While the search for Nancy remains ongoing, Savannah is reportedly gearing up to return to her job at NBC's Today show.

When Nancy initially went missing, Savannah rushed to be by her family's side, deciding not to partake as a host in the Winter Olympics as she had planned.

For the first time since her mother's abduction, Savannah visited the NBC studios yesterday.

