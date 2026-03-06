Nancy Guthrie Case Sheriff Was Torn Apart in Scathing Pima County Poll Years Before Bungled Missing Person Investigation — As Elderly Woman's Whereabouts Remain Unknown
March 5 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced backlash for his handling of the search for Nancy Guthrie, but according to a former colleague, this is nothing new for him.
Former Lieutenant Bob Krygier, who served as a Pima County law enforcement officer for nearly 30 years, claimed that Nanos received harsh criticism in a morale poll conducted a few years before Nancy’s disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"98% of the department gave a vote of no confidence to the sheriff for various reasons," Krygier told the New York Post.
"Think about that number. We have roughly 450 commissioned officers," he explained. "We’re not a small agency. This isn’t Mayberry. We need to do better."
After receiving the shocking poll results, Krygier claimed Nanos "chose not to follow up with the unions" to find out how he could "fix" the situation.
"It just makes things more difficult than it has to be," he added.
Chris Nanos' History of Poor Communication
More than one month after Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mom went missing, Nanos claimed investigators were "definitely closer" to cracking the alarming case. But Krygier didn't seem impressed as he criticized his communication abilities.
"I wouldn’t put it past him to be on that semantics train," he said, referring to the sheriff's recent comments. "He is not the best one to deliver those messages most times."
"He gets wrapped up in his thoughts, he gets emotional," the retired SWAT commander added. "Even if he’s not getting pushback, he sometimes just repeats himself over and over."
Nancy Guthrie Remains Missing
Nancy was last seen just before 10 p.m. on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. She was officially reported missing the next day after she failed to show up for a get-together with a friend.
In the days following her disappearance, authorities were able to obtain surveillance footage from her Nest camera that revealed a man wearing thick black gloves, a backpack and a ski mask.
He has yet to be identified.
Weeks later, both federal and local law enforcement are still hard at work on the case with no clear end in sight.
The Guthrie Family Grieves as They Cling Onto Hope
Over the past month, Savannah and her siblings have released a number of heartbreaking social media videos begging for anything with information on their mother to come forward.
On Tuesday, February 24, the Today show co-anchor revealed she was offering up to $1million for any information that leads to her mother's "recovery." However, she confessed that it could already be too late for her mom's safe return home.
"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," Savannah said. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."
"All of the information about this reward and the details are in the caption below," Savannah continued. "You can call the 1-800 tip line. You can be anonymous if you want. Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows. And we are begging you to please come forward now."