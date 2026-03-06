Nancy Guthrie Case Sheriff Was Torn Apart in Scathing Pima County Poll Years Before Bungled Missing Person Investigation — As Elderly Woman's Whereabouts Remain Unknown

Over the past month, Savannah and her siblings have released a number of heartbreaking social media videos begging for anything with information on their mother to come forward.

On Tuesday, February 24, the Today show co-anchor revealed she was offering up to $1million for any information that leads to her mother's "recovery." However, she confessed that it could already be too late for her mom's safe return home.

"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," Savannah said. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."

"All of the information about this reward and the details are in the caption below," Savannah continued. "You can call the 1-800 tip line. You can be anonymous if you want. Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows. And we are begging you to please come forward now."