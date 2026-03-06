EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Ex-Girlfriend Exposes Former Prince to Ruthless Trolling — By Claiming He Was Giving Medical Training to Mystery Woman in Sinister Epstein Files Snap

During the interview, Hervey was pressed about the image and her longstanding defense of Andrew.

She was asked about the infamous snap of Andrew with his arm around Epstein's s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre: "Even after the publication of pages of the Epstein files, you are still saying that you don't believe Virginia Giuffre and Andrew even had consensual s-- – you still believe that photo is a fake?"

Hervey confirmed: "Absolutely."

She was then asked about the newly surfaced photograph of Andrew kneeling over a mystery blonde, and asked: "What's going on there then?"

Hervey replied sharply: "You were falsely accused, and for you to jump the gun on this. You went there just for clicks."

She continued: "I messaged Leah, who's Ghislaine's lawyer, and Ghislaine is a trained emergency medical technician."

When Hervey was asked: "He's learning to give someone CPR there, you think?"

Hervey confirmed: "Yeah, it's part of the course."