EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Ex-Girlfriend Exposes Former Prince to Ruthless Trolling — By Claiming He Was Giving Medical Training to Mystery Woman in Sinister Epstein Files Snap
March 5 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor has become the target of fresh online ridicule after a former girlfriend publicly claimed a controversial photograph from the Epstein files showed the disgraced royal participating in CPR training rather than behaving inappropriately.
The renewed scrutiny emerged after the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of additional pages linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, including previously unseen images connected to the case.
Among them was a photograph appearing to show Andrew, now 66, kneeling over an unidentified woman lying on the floor with her face obscured.
The image surfaced alongside other material related to Epstein, the convicted s-- offender who died aged 66 in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.
Authorities have said his death was the result of suicide, but conspiracy theories continue to rage, including one that Epstein was assassinated behind bars to silence him about the secrets he held about his global network of rich and powerful pals.
Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein and has consistently rejected allegations made against him.
Lady Victoria Hervey Offers Controversial Explanation
The photograph quickly reignited debate about Andrew's friendship with Epstein – and has now done so again after the disgraced former royal's ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey, 49, offered an explanation during an appearance on a podcast show.
A source familiar with the reaction to the interview said: "The suggestion that the image could be explained as a medical training exercise immediately triggered disbelief across social media."
The source added: "Many people viewed the explanation as far-fetched and laughable. It has actually struck people as almost surreal."
Another observer of the backlash said: "The attempt to reinterpret the photograph only intensified the trolling. Instead of dampening speculation, it encouraged a fresh wave of jokes and memes targeting Andrew and the situation surrounding him."
Podcast Exchange Fuels Online Backlash
During the interview, Hervey was pressed about the image and her longstanding defense of Andrew.
She was asked about the infamous snap of Andrew with his arm around Epstein's s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre: "Even after the publication of pages of the Epstein files, you are still saying that you don't believe Virginia Giuffre and Andrew even had consensual s-- – you still believe that photo is a fake?"
Hervey confirmed: "Absolutely."
She was then asked about the newly surfaced photograph of Andrew kneeling over a mystery blonde, and asked: "What's going on there then?"
Hervey replied sharply: "You were falsely accused, and for you to jump the gun on this. You went there just for clicks."
She continued: "I messaged Leah, who's Ghislaine's lawyer, and Ghislaine is a trained emergency medical technician."
When Hervey was asked: "He's learning to give someone CPR there, you think?"
Hervey confirmed: "Yeah, it's part of the course."
The remarks quickly spread across social media platforms, where viewers debated the explanation and shared reactions ranging from curiosity to outright disbelief.
Some users described the claim as unusual, while others mocked the suggestion outright.
The controversy arrives amid intensifying scrutiny of Andrew's past public role and associations.
In recent weeks, renewed attention has focused on his time as the United Kingdom's special representative for international trade and investment, a position he held for several years while undertaking diplomatic visits abroad.
Andrew has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.