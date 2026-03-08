EXCLUSIVE: Huge A-Lister, 44, Reveals Why She's Furious Over One Male 'Fetish' Move in the World — As She Dates Toyboy

The actress, who first rose to prominence in the early 2000s through films including Alfie, also reflected on how intense media scrutiny earlier in her career often overshadowed her work. Miller dated her Alfie co-star Jude Law during that period, and she said the attention around their relationship shaped how she was perceived in the industry.

She added, "There were these preconceptions about who I was because of the way that I became famous very quickly, very young, and those preconceptions were much more powerful than anything that I could manifest or create artistically.

"I was pigeonholed as someone's fashionable girlfriend, and I was capable of so much more than that – there was a much more violent lens shining on women back then.'