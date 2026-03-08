EXCLUSIVE: Huge A-Lister, 44, Reveals Why She's Furious Over One Male 'Fetish' Move in the World — As She Dates Toyboy
March 8 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Sienna Miller has spoken out against what she calls society's lingering fascination with older women dating younger men, saying the dynamic is still treated as a "fetish" rather than a normal relationship – a frustration the 44-year-old actress has confronted while expecting a child with her toyboy lover.
As RadarOnline.com has revealed, Miller is currently expecting her second child with actor and model Oli Green, 29.
Sienna Miller Blasts Age-Gap Double Standards
The pair have been in a relationship for several years and have attracted attention because of their 15-year age gap. Speaking recently while promoting her latest work and reflecting on how attitudes toward women have evolved in Hollywood, Miller said the cultural conversation around age differences still contains a noticeable double standard when the woman is older than the man.
She blasted: "I remember being 21 and auditioning to be the love interest of a 45-year-old man. Things have moved on since then, but the idea of an older woman with a younger man, for example, is still fetishized rather than normalized – there's a disparity there that I would love to see disappear."
The actress, who first rose to prominence in the early 2000s through films including Alfie, also reflected on how intense media scrutiny earlier in her career often overshadowed her work. Miller dated her Alfie co-star Jude Law during that period, and she said the attention around their relationship shaped how she was perceived in the industry.
She added, "There were these preconceptions about who I was because of the way that I became famous very quickly, very young, and those preconceptions were much more powerful than anything that I could manifest or create artistically.
"I was pigeonholed as someone's fashionable girlfriend, and I was capable of so much more than that – there was a much more violent lens shining on women back then.'
Hollywood's Shifting Landscape for Older Women
In recent years, Miller said she believes the cultural landscape has changed significantly, particularly in the way older women are now represented in fashion and entertainment.
"I think the whole world is embracing women as they age in a way that is unprecedented," the 21 Bridges star explained. "I'm thinking of Dame Maggie Smith in that Loewe campaign, Charlotte Rampling for Givenchy and Massimo Dutti, we're celebrating aging in a way that we've never done before – you were kind of obsolete at 30, and that's absolutely not the case anymore."
Movie industry insiders say Miller's comments highlight an ongoing shift in how relationships involving older women are discussed in public life.
One Hollywood casting director told us: "There has historically been a clear imbalance in the way audiences react to age-gap relationships. An older man with a younger woman has long been treated as ordinary, but when the genders are reversed, it still draws fascination, which is exactly the dynamic Sienna is challenging."
Miller has previously spoken openly about the pressures women face regarding fertility and motherhood as they age. In 2022, while discussing reproductive choices and career timing, she revealed she had frozen her eggs after turning 40.
She said: "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in (their 30s) – that's the headline, or it certainly was for me. Then I got to 40, and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."