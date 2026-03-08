Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Now Locked in Crisis Talks' Over How to Deal With Their Parents' Joint Epstein Shame

Photo of Andrew Windsor, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

The York sisters held urgent meetings to navigate the fallout from their parents’ Epstein links.

March 8 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Under-fire princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are holding urgent discussions about how to handle the escalating scandal surrounding their parents' ties to Jeffrey Epstein, as the sisters attempt to protect their reputations while navigating a deeply personal crisis.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, also 66.

Photo of Andrew Windsor, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie held urgent discussions to manage the escalating Epstein scandal.

Their father has been under intense scrutiny for years over his association with Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges. The controversy intensified after newly released U.S. Department of Justice emails appeared to reveal Windsor shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the United Kingdom's trade envoy between 2010 and 2011.

He has always denied wrongdoing, but the latest revelations have led to his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The developments have placed renewed attention on the wider York family, including Ferguson's past communication with Epstein and claims Windsor invited Epstein and a 26-year-old Russian model to Buckingham Palace for dinner during the period when he was representing the U.K. abroad.

Sisters Locked in 'Crisis Talks' Over How to Respond

Photo of Andrew Windsor, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Beatrice and Eugenie built independent careers in technology and the international art world.

Sources told us the impact of the growing scandal has been particularly difficult for Beatrice and Eugenie, who have spent years building professional identities separate from royal controversies. Beatrice runs a technology advisory business, while Eugenie works in the art world with the international gallery Hauser & Wirth.

The sisters' personal lives have also evolved in different directions in recent years.

Beatrice lives in Britain with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna. Eugenie has been based largely in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their sons August and Ernest.

According to people familiar with the situation, the renewed scrutiny surrounding their parents has forced the sisters into intense conversations about how to respond.

A source close to the family said: "Beatrice and Eugenie have found themselves in an extremely difficult position. Every time a new detail about the Epstein case surfaces, it revives the controversy surrounding their parents and places them back in the center of attention. They are trying to work out how to handle the situation in a way that protects their families while remaining loyal to their parents and are now basically locked in crisis talks."

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Andrew Windsor, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Eugenie and Beatrice intend to keep a low profile amid Andrew's scandal.

Another insider said the sisters are united emotionally but differ in how they believe the situation should be managed publicly.

The source said: "They both feel devastated by what has happened and there is no doubt that they are supporting each other privately. But when it comes to strategy, their instincts are not identical. One believes visible loyalty to their father is important, while the other thinks creating distance from the controversy may be necessary to safeguard their own lives and careers."

Public Image and Careers Now Under Careful Review

Photo of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

The other sister considered creating distance to safeguard her own family and career.

A royal observer said the situation has forced both women to carefully consider how their public image may be affected by the unfolding investigation.

The source added: "Beatrice and Eugenie understand that the decisions they make now could influence how they are perceived for many years. They are thinking very carefully about where they appear publicly, who they associate with and how closely they are seen alongside their parents."

Another insider said the sisters are also reassessing their professional plans as the scandal continues.

The source said: "Both princesses had been developing strong international networks through their careers, particularly in the Middle East and Europe. But right now their priority is navigating the immediate fallout and protecting their families from further scrutiny."

For Beatrice and Eugenie, this is not just a public relations problem – it is a deeply emotional family crisis that they are trying to manage quietly behind the scenes.

