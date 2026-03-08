EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Now Locked in Crisis Talks' Over How to Deal With Their Parents' Joint Epstein Shame

Sources told us the impact of the growing scandal has been particularly difficult for Beatrice and Eugenie, who have spent years building professional identities separate from royal controversies. Beatrice runs a technology advisory business, while Eugenie works in the art world with the international gallery Hauser & Wirth.

The sisters' personal lives have also evolved in different directions in recent years.

Beatrice lives in Britain with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna. Eugenie has been based largely in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their sons August and Ernest.

According to people familiar with the situation, the renewed scrutiny surrounding their parents has forced the sisters into intense conversations about how to respond.

A source close to the family said: "Beatrice and Eugenie have found themselves in an extremely difficult position. Every time a new detail about the Epstein case surfaces, it revives the controversy surrounding their parents and places them back in the center of attention. They are trying to work out how to handle the situation in a way that protects their families while remaining loyal to their parents and are now basically locked in crisis talks."