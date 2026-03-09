Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Michelle Obama

'All She Does Is Complain': Michelle Obama Accused of 'Lying' For Claiming Her Family Had to Act 'Perfect' In the White House

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Critics called out Michelle Obama for her latest set of White House complaints.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 9 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Michelle Obama has gone off about how her family was held to higher standards during her husband Barack's presidency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former first lady took a swipe at President Donald Trump and his family, saying there's "no way" his behavior would have been "accepted" by the public compared to when the Obamas lived in the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle Obama made the comments on her 'IMO' podcast.

The topic of "firstness" came up when she and guest Conan O'Brien discussed his mom's role as a female trailblazer in the legal profession on Michelle's IMO podcast.

He referred to "The Jackie Robinson ethos, where because he was the first, he felt he had to be completely above reproach," about the first Black player in the modern Major League Baseball era, and how his mother had to do the same as the first woman at a major law firm.

"I know a little bit about that," the former first lady said in response.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Slams Trump White House

Photo of the Obamas and Trumps
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama claimed there was 'no way' her family could have acted like the Trumps do in the White House.

O'Brien went on to recall a trip he and Michelle took to a "giant military base in the Middle East," where he noticed "That you and your team were being so careful that everything is done by the book that there's no...there's no perks. I was really impressed with that, and it occurred to me then, 'Oh, I see everyone feels we need to be so so far beyond.'"

"It wasn't even a feeling; it was the truth," Michelle replied in agreement. She sneered, "There's absolutely no way that the behavior in this current administration would have been accepted by the first Black family in the White House."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Complains About the Needs to Be 'Near Perfect'

Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama claimed she and her family had to live by 'higher standards' in the White House.

Michelle then went on to claim she and her family have had to live their lives in an irreproachable way.

"So, fortunately, it wasn't difficult to do because we are those people. It wasn't difficult to follow rules; it wasn't difficult to have high standards. It wasn't very difficult, because in order to get where we are, as you've seen in your mother, you don't get here without being damn near perfect," the Becoming author shared.

"We don't get to fail two, three, five, seven times. We don't file bankruptcy over and over again and still be considered a successful businessperson. You know, we don't get to not be at the top of the class. You know, every, every I has to be dotted, every T has to be crossed," Michelle continued about the feeling that she has always been subject to greater scrutiny.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Donald Trump has been the target of several assassination plots.

The Iranian Regime's Disturbing Plots to Assassinate Donald Trump Exposed — 'They Have a List of the People They Want Dead'

Photo of Kai Trump

Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Dragged for 'Tone Deaf' Luxury Grocery Shopping Trip With Secret Service Agents — 'Disgusting on So Many Levels'

'All She Ever Does is Complain'

Photo of the Obamas and Trumps
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama has complained a lot about her White House years lately.

Critics erupted in fury at Michelle's complaints.

"Lies as usual," one person snapped on X.

"No one cares, Michelle. You are not in the White House anymore," a second user scoffed. A third person pointed out, "All she ever does is complain."

Michelle has aired plenty of grievances over the past year.

She that her family had to pay for the food they ate while living in the White House, despite the housing and staff being covered.

Michelle later kicked up a fuss over how a three-person hair and makeup glam squad was not a "luxury" but a "necessity" when she was first lady, while adding that she needed a personal tailor since dressing in clothes "off the rack" was out of the question.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.