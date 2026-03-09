'All She Does Is Complain': Michelle Obama Accused of 'Lying' For Claiming Her Family Had to Act 'Perfect' In the White House

The former first lady took a swipe at President Donald Trump and his family, saying there's "no way" his behavior would have been "accepted" by the public compared to when the Obamas lived in the White House .

Michelle Obama has gone off about how her family was held to higher standards during her husband Barack 's presidency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He referred to "The Jackie Robinson ethos, where because he was the first, he felt he had to be completely above reproach," about the first Black player in the modern Major League Baseball era, and how his mother had to do the same as the first woman at a major law firm.

The topic of "firstness" came up when she and guest Conan O'Brien discussed his mom's role as a female trailblazer in the legal profession on Michelle's IMO podcast.

Michelle Obama claimed there was 'no way' her family could have acted like the Trumps do in the White House.

"It wasn't even a feeling; it was the truth," Michelle replied in agreement. She sneered, "There's absolutely no way that the behavior in this current administration would have been accepted by the first Black family in the White House."

O'Brien went on to recall a trip he and Michelle took to a "giant military base in the Middle East," where he noticed "That you and your team were being so careful that everything is done by the book that there's no...there's no perks. I was really impressed with that, and it occurred to me then, 'Oh, I see everyone feels we need to be so so far beyond.'"

Michelle then went on to claim she and her family have had to live their lives in an irreproachable way.

"So, fortunately, it wasn't difficult to do because we are those people. It wasn't difficult to follow rules; it wasn't difficult to have high standards. It wasn't very difficult, because in order to get where we are, as you've seen in your mother, you don't get here without being damn near perfect," the Becoming author shared.

"We don't get to fail two, three, five, seven times. We don't file bankruptcy over and over again and still be considered a successful businessperson. You know, we don't get to not be at the top of the class. You know, every, every I has to be dotted, every T has to be crossed," Michelle continued about the feeling that she has always been subject to greater scrutiny.