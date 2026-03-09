Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: The Chilling and Bizarre Reasons Donald Trump and Boris Johnson Have Hiked World War 3 Fears to Fever Pitch

Photo of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson fueled fears of World War 3 with alarming moves.

March 9 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has intensified fears of a looming global conflict after boasting U.S. progress in the war with Iran is "about a 15" on a scale of 10, as the sudden resurfacing of an old video of Boris Johnson making strange guttural noises fuels online conspiracy theories linking both men to growing talk of World War 3.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the remarks came as the United States intensified air strikes on Iran alongside Israeli forces following the outbreak of war in the country 10 days ago.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump boasted the Iran war ranked '15 out of 10.'

Speaking at the White House, Trump, 79, praised American forces and insisted the campaign was advancing rapidly. At the same time, military flight tracking data showed the U.S. Navy's E-6B Mercury command aircraft launching multiple flights over America and reportedly toward the Persian Gulf in a move analysts say highlights growing concern about nuclear escalation.

Trump said the military operation had exceeded expectations, boasting: "Somebody said on a scale of 10 where would you rate (the war with Iran)? I said, about a 15."

Trump added "within two weeks, they would have had a nuclear weapon" if the United States had not attacked Iran. The International Atomic Energy Agency, however, has said there was "no evidence" Iran was building a bomb.

'Doomsday Plane' Flights Raise Nuclear Escalation Fears

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon.

Alongside the escalating rhetoric, attention has focused on the Pentagon's fleet of terrifying E-6B Mercury aircraft, often nicknamed "doomsday planes."

Built on modified Boeing 707 airframes, the aircraft function as airborne command centers capable of coordinating U.S. military operations during a nuclear conflict. The planes carry powerful radio transmitters able to communicate with satellites, underground missile silos and nuclear submarines deep underwater, allowing U.S. leaders to issue orders even if ground infrastructure were destroyed.

Flight tracking data showed two such aircraft in the air on March 2, one traveling from the Gulf Coast to Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland and another departing from and returning to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

Defense officials have declined to discuss the missions. A Pentagon spokesperson said "due to operations security" the department could not comment on reported deployments.

Boris Johnson Video Resurfaces Amid World War Three Panic

Photo of Boris Johnson
Source: MEGA

A strange old video of Boris Johnson resurfaced online.

Meanwhile, a resurfaced video of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, 61, recorded during the 2019 election campaign, has spread widely across social media as World War Three fears go into overdrive.

In the clip, filmed during a balcony interview overlooking a busy transport hub, Johnson suddenly leans toward the camera and mutters: "Yeahyeahyeahbutawidabdabutawibeebutawibaaaa."

He then abruptly resumes the interview, saying: "I know, I know... haaaaarbara... I'm full of energy, full of energy."

Johnson's aides at the time attributed the moment to exhaustion after a punishing campaign schedule that included a memorial event for a terrorist attack and preparations for a NATO summit.

Source: Tomski/YOUTUBE

The clip showed Johnson making bizarre guttural noises.

Conspiracy Theories Swirl as Global Tensions Rise

Photo of IDF tanks
Source: MEGA

Conspiracy theorists linked the footage to World War 3 fears.

But the footage has returned to prominence as tensions over Iran deepen, with conspiracy theorists claiming the strange noises amounted to an "ancient curse" uttered shortly before global turmoil.

One social media user wrote: "That's it – that clip is exactly why we're now in World War 3."

Another commenter said: "Boris Johnson cursed the U.K. forever. Everything bad happening is officially his fault."

A third online user added: "I have no idea what he said but it sounds like an ancient curse which makes sense given the current chaos."

Analysts say the renewed attention reflects the febrile online climate surrounding the war and fears of escalation between nuclear powers.

One White House source said: "It is end-of-days stuff that Trump and Johnson are now at the center of theories the world is being pushed towards World War Three.

"They are two of the worst leaders in Western history, and things now feel totally bizarre, surreal and dangerous."

