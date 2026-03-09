Los Angeles Man Cuts Off His Own Manhood on City Street — As Victim's Identity and Motive Remain a Mystery

While this case had a man mutilate himself, another incident in South Korea last month had a vengeful wife slicing off her husband's genitals after suspecting him of having an affair.

The crazed woman also decided to flush his manhood down a toilet.

According to local reports, the 50-year-old victim is said to have been drinking alone at a coffee shop when he fell asleep. The man's wife, an unidentified 58-year-old woman, as well as her 40-year-old son-in-law, took this opportunity to allegedly rush into the establishment and tie him up with a rope and industrial tape.

At this point, the woman is said to have stabbed her husband around 50 times and then took aim at his manhood, cutting it off. It was then flushed down the coffee shop's toilet.