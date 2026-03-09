Los Angeles Man Cuts Off His Own Manhood on City Street — As Victim's Identity and Motive Remain a Mystery
March 9 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
A man cut off his own penis in downtown Los Angeles in the middle of the night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Saturday, March 7, the victim allegedly committed the disturbed act around 3:40 am across from the LA Convention Center, as police found the man had mutilated himself.
Details of the Gruesome Crime
According to the LAPD, the reason behind the act remains unknown, and sources claimed the man also sliced his throat, tried to cut his arm, and stabbed himself with a sharp instrument. He died at the scene after he bled to death.
The LA County Medical Examiner has yet to determine his identity.
Video from the terrifying scene showed a white tent over the man's body as a large puddle of blood lay near his body. Clothes were spotted on the ground next to the man.
According to a journalist for OnScene TV, the unknown man took off his clothing and began walking before collapsing.
Online commenters were quick to react to the disturbing incident, with one responding, "Rest in peace to this troubled man. I am so saddened that it came to this."
Another added: "Very sad, and such a gruesome thought. I couldn't imagine doing such a horrific thing."
A Disturbing Incident in South Korea
While this case had a man mutilate himself, another incident in South Korea last month had a vengeful wife slicing off her husband's genitals after suspecting him of having an affair.
The crazed woman also decided to flush his manhood down a toilet.
According to local reports, the 50-year-old victim is said to have been drinking alone at a coffee shop when he fell asleep. The man's wife, an unidentified 58-year-old woman, as well as her 40-year-old son-in-law, took this opportunity to allegedly rush into the establishment and tie him up with a rope and industrial tape.
At this point, the woman is said to have stabbed her husband around 50 times and then took aim at his manhood, cutting it off. It was then flushed down the coffee shop's toilet.
Emergency responders were able to save the man's life, as he underwent surgery. Despite his trauma, the man begged a court to take it easy on his wife while she was being sentenced for her crime.
The victim's pleas appeared to have impacted the judge, as his wife was sentenced to seven years behind bars.
As for her son-in-law, he was given four years in prison for his role.
The woman's daughter is also accused of hiring an unregulated private investigator to spy on her father and illegally track his movements using GPS, in the hope of finding evidence of an affair.
She was fined $2,000 and spared prison.