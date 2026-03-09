Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Los Angeles Man Cuts Off His Own Manhood on City Street — As Victim's Identity and Motive Remain a Mystery

A man in Los Angeles cut off his own manhood in a gruesome scene.
Source: UNSPLASH

A man in Los Angeles cut off his own manhood in a gruesome scene.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 9 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A man cut off his own penis in downtown Los Angeles in the middle of the night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Saturday, March 7, the victim allegedly committed the disturbed act around 3:40 am across from the LA Convention Center, as police found the man had mutilated himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Details of the Gruesome Crime

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A Los Angeles man cut off his own penis during a shocking incident.
Source: Dillon Shook/UNSPLASH

A Los Angeles man cut off his own penis during a shocking incident.

According to the LAPD, the reason behind the act remains unknown, and sources claimed the man also sliced his throat, tried to cut his arm, and stabbed himself with a sharp instrument. He died at the scene after he bled to death.

The LA County Medical Examiner has yet to determine his identity.

Video from the terrifying scene showed a white tent over the man's body as a large puddle of blood lay near his body. Clothes were spotted on the ground next to the man.

Article continues below advertisement

The victim is also believed to have sliced his throat and stabbed himself.
Source: De andre Bush/ UNSPLASH

The victim is also believed to have sliced his throat and stabbed himself.

According to a journalist for OnScene TV, the unknown man took off his clothing and began walking before collapsing.

Online commenters were quick to react to the disturbing incident, with one responding, "Rest in peace to this troubled man. I am so saddened that it came to this."

Another added: "Very sad, and such a gruesome thought. I couldn't imagine doing such a horrific thing."

Article continues below advertisement

A Disturbing Incident in South Korea

The man's identity has yet to be revealed.
Source: UNSPLASH

The man's identity has yet to be revealed.

While this case had a man mutilate himself, another incident in South Korea last month had a vengeful wife slicing off her husband's genitals after suspecting him of having an affair.

The crazed woman also decided to flush his manhood down a toilet.

According to local reports, the 50-year-old victim is said to have been drinking alone at a coffee shop when he fell asleep. The man's wife, an unidentified 58-year-old woman, as well as her 40-year-old son-in-law, took this opportunity to allegedly rush into the establishment and tie him up with a rope and industrial tape.

At this point, the woman is said to have stabbed her husband around 50 times and then took aim at his manhood, cutting it off. It was then flushed down the coffee shop's toilet.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Donald Trump has been the target of several assassination plots.

The Iranian Regime's Disturbing Plots to Assassinate Donald Trump Exposed — 'They Have a List of the People They Want Dead'

image of Bonnie Blue

'Pregnant' Bonnie Blue Insists She Won't Stop Making Adult Content After Bedding 400 Men During 'Cattle Breeding Mission'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Another incident in South Korea had a woman cut off her man's manhood in a coffee shop.
Source: wang sheeran unsplash

Another incident in South Korea had a woman cut off her husband's manhood in a coffee shop.

Emergency responders were able to save the man's life, as he underwent surgery. Despite his trauma, the man begged a court to take it easy on his wife while she was being sentenced for her crime.

The victim's pleas appeared to have impacted the judge, as his wife was sentenced to seven years behind bars.

As for her son-in-law, he was given four years in prison for his role.

The woman's daughter is also accused of hiring an unregulated private investigator to spy on her father and illegally track his movements using GPS, in the hope of finding evidence of an affair.

She was fined $2,000 and spared prison.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.