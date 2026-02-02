Angry Wife Cuts Off Husband's Manhood and Flushes It Down the Toilet After Suspecting 'He Was Cheating'

However, the victim stood by his wife and asked the court to cut her some slack when sentencing her.

A vengeful wife took matters into her own hands when she suspected her husband was having an affair, slicing off the man's genitals and flushing them down a toilet, RadarOnline.com can report.

The woman was accused of chopping off her husband's p--- and flushing it.

According to local reports, a 50-year-old man drinking alone at a coffee shop in South Korea fell asleep. That's when his 58-year-old wife and her 40-year-old son-in-law rushed in and tied him up with a rope and industrial tape.

The woman then stabbed her husband around 50 times before using a sharp weapon to sever his manhood, pilfer his package, and flush it down the café toilet, also severing the possibility of surgical reattachment.

Emergency responders later found the man and rushed him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and survived, though he was left with lasting physical and psychological injuries.

Before her formal sentencing last week, the husband asked the court not to go hard on her, and his plea for leniency was apparently taken into account when she was given seven years in prison. Her son-in-law was jailed for four years for his role.