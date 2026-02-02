Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Home > True Crime > Lorena Bobbitt

Angry Wife Cuts Off Husband's Manhood and Flushes It Down the Toilet After Suspecting 'He Was Cheating'

woman in shadow
Source: Martino Pietropoli/unsplash

A woman has gone to jail for slicing off her husband's manhood.

Feb. 2 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

A vengeful wife took matters into her own hands when she suspected her husband was having an affair, slicing off the man's genitals and flushing them down a toilet, RadarOnline.com can report.

However, the victim stood by his wife and asked the court to cut her some slack when sentencing her.

Everlasting Damages

bloody knife
Source: wang sheeran unsplash

The woman was accused of chopping off her husband's p--- and flushing it.

According to local reports, a 50-year-old man drinking alone at a coffee shop in South Korea fell asleep. That's when his 58-year-old wife and her 40-year-old son-in-law rushed in and tied him up with a rope and industrial tape.

The woman then stabbed her husband around 50 times before using a sharp weapon to sever his manhood, pilfer his package, and flush it down the café toilet, also severing the possibility of surgical reattachment.

Emergency responders later found the man and rushed him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and survived, though he was left with lasting physical and psychological injuries.

Before her formal sentencing last week, the husband asked the court not to go hard on her, and his plea for leniency was apparently taken into account when she was given seven years in prison. Her son-in-law was jailed for four years for his role.

Similar to Infamous Lorena Bobbitt Case

Lorena and John Wayne Bobbitt
Source: mega

Lorena Bobbitt made headlines after chopping off husband John Wayne Bobbit's manhood in 1993.

The tale is reminiscent of the stateside case of Lorena Bobbitt, whose story gripped the nation in 1993, when it was revealed that the then 24-year-old sliced off her husband John Wayne Bobbit's p---.

The severed appendage was ultimately retrieved by police and successfully reattached via surgery.

Lorena has long said, "repeated verbal, physical, and sexual abuse" motivated her to commit the act. She also admitted she has no regrets.

"Oh my god, how could you regret something that was not planned?" she asked in a 2019 interview. "How could you? You have to understand, I wasn’t in my right mindset."

Lorena Bobbitt's Excuse

Lorena Bobbitt
Source: prime video

Lorena Bobbit said her action was self defense.

During the trial, Lorena said about a month after they tied the knot, he allegedly started physically abusing her.

She claimed: “It escalated to the point that I was raped. In a healthy relationship, yes, you have arguments - not to the point where your husband beats you up or rapes you.

"People say, 'Why did she not leave? Why did she not pack up and go?' Well, it’s not easy."

She added, "He made me feel like I was his property. You're trapped in this situation, and there’s no way out. I tried to get away from him, but he told me, 'No matter where you go, I’m always going to find you.'"

After undergoing many psychiatric examinations, Lorena was acquitted of malicious wounding after the court concluded she was temporarily insane.

John Wayne Bobbitt
Source: mega

John Wayne Bobbit was able to put himself back together.

Former US Marine John was found not guilty of marital sexual assault and still claims that he did not abuse her. Decades later, John has tried to piece together a new life, including a short stint as an adult film star. Still, all he wants is some final closure.

"I would hope she would speak up and admit she made a mistake," John previously said. "We could have worked it out and had a family.

He admitted he and Lorena both tried to punish each other as their relationship soured.

"But why couldn't she have waited until the morning to talk to me?"

