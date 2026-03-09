The Iranian Regime's Disturbing Plots to Assassinate Donald Trump Exposed — 'They Have a List of the People They Want Dead'

Yigal Carmon, an Israeli terrorism expert, compared the Iranian Regime to the "mafia" and claimed they "have a list of the people they want dead" and dispatch "spies" to kill them, according to the New York Post.

One of these spies was Farhad Shakeri. On October 7, 2024, he was reportedly told to recruit a "kill team" in the United States as part of a plan to murder Trump during his presidential election campaign.

According to court documents, Shakeri warned an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps official that the plot "would cost a 'huge' amount of money," but was told that money was not an "issue."