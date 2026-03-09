Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

The Iranian Regime's Disturbing Plots to Assassinate Donald Trump Exposed — 'They Have a List of the People They Want Dead'

Donald Trump has been the target of several assassination plots.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been the target of several assassination plots.

March 9 2026, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Two Iranian assassination plots against Donald Trump were thwarted back in 2024.

Nearly two years later, RadarOnline.com can reveal details on the plans and the "spies" that were reportedly dispatched by Iran.

Article continues below advertisement

Farhad Shakeri's Assassination Plot

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Farhad Shakeri was charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy.
Source: MEGA

Farhad Shakeri was charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy.

Yigal Carmon, an Israeli terrorism expert, compared the Iranian Regime to the "mafia" and claimed they "have a list of the people they want dead" and dispatch "spies" to kill them, according to the New York Post.

One of these spies was Farhad Shakeri. On October 7, 2024, he was reportedly told to recruit a "kill team" in the United States as part of a plan to murder Trump during his presidential election campaign.

According to court documents, Shakeri warned an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps official that the plot "would cost a 'huge' amount of money," but was told that money was not an "issue."

Article continues below advertisement

Farhad Shakeri was a part of a plot to assassinate Donald Trump during his 2024 presidential election campaign.
Source: MEGA

Farhad Shakeri was a part of a plot to assassinate Donald Trump during his 2024 presidential election campaign.

During an interview with the FBI, Shakeri explained they had a one-week period to kill Trump, noting that if they failed, the plot would be postponed until after the 2024 presidential election.

They reportedly believed Trump would "lose" and it would be "easier to assassinate" him after that.

Shakeri also recruited two men from New York, Carlisle “Pop” Rivera and Jonathan Loadholt, who were offered $100,000 to kill an anti-Iranian regime activist. They were arrested before they had the chance do the job and both have since been found guilty of murder-for-hire.

While the FBI also charged Shakeri, he was in Iran at the time. However, he is currently believed to be dead. Following the recent attacks on Iran, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth claimed Shakeri had been "hunted down and killed."

Article continues below advertisement

Asif Merchant

Asif Merchant was found guilty of murder-for-hire in March 2026.
Source: MEGA

Asif Merchant was found guilty of murder-for-hire in March 2026.

Earlier that year, Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national, was also charged with murder-for-hire and terrorism. He was reportedly told that he'd be paid $1 million if the hit against Trump was successful.

According to a press release from the DOJ, Merchant arrived in the U.S. in April 2024 to meet with a potential "kill team." He was arrested three months later.

On March 6, he was found guilty.

“This man landed on American soil hoping to kill President Trump — instead, he was met with the might of American law enforcement,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. “The Department of Justice will remain ever-vigilant to protect Americans, prosecute terrorists, and halt acts of terrorism before they happen.”

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Kai Trump

Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Dragged for 'Tone Deaf' Luxury Grocery Shopping Trip With Secret Service Agents — 'Disgusting on So Many Levels'

picture of Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and joe Biden

Jesse Jackson Jr. Blasts Ex-Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden for Using Father's Memorial Service to Trash Donald Trump

Trump Gives Ominous Warning

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Donald Trump claimed he has 'very firm instructions' on what to do if Iran succeeds in assassinating him.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he has 'very firm instructions' on what to do if Iran succeeds in assassinating him.

In February 2025, Trump claimed that if Iran was ever successful in assassinating him, he'd already "left instructions" on a counterattack that should take place in response.

"That would be a terrible thing for them to do, not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end," he said at the time. "There won't be anything left."

Earlier this year, he expressed a similar sentiment during a sit-down in January with NewsNation host Katie Pavlich.

"I have very firm instructions," he said. "Anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.