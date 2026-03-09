The Iranian Regime's Disturbing Plots to Assassinate Donald Trump Exposed — 'They Have a List of the People They Want Dead'
March 9 2026, Published 1:53 p.m. ET
Two Iranian assassination plots against Donald Trump were thwarted back in 2024.
Nearly two years later, RadarOnline.com can reveal details on the plans and the "spies" that were reportedly dispatched by Iran.
Farhad Shakeri's Assassination Plot
Yigal Carmon, an Israeli terrorism expert, compared the Iranian Regime to the "mafia" and claimed they "have a list of the people they want dead" and dispatch "spies" to kill them, according to the New York Post.
One of these spies was Farhad Shakeri. On October 7, 2024, he was reportedly told to recruit a "kill team" in the United States as part of a plan to murder Trump during his presidential election campaign.
According to court documents, Shakeri warned an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps official that the plot "would cost a 'huge' amount of money," but was told that money was not an "issue."
During an interview with the FBI, Shakeri explained they had a one-week period to kill Trump, noting that if they failed, the plot would be postponed until after the 2024 presidential election.
They reportedly believed Trump would "lose" and it would be "easier to assassinate" him after that.
Shakeri also recruited two men from New York, Carlisle “Pop” Rivera and Jonathan Loadholt, who were offered $100,000 to kill an anti-Iranian regime activist. They were arrested before they had the chance do the job and both have since been found guilty of murder-for-hire.
While the FBI also charged Shakeri, he was in Iran at the time. However, he is currently believed to be dead. Following the recent attacks on Iran, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth claimed Shakeri had been "hunted down and killed."
Asif Merchant
Earlier that year, Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national, was also charged with murder-for-hire and terrorism. He was reportedly told that he'd be paid $1 million if the hit against Trump was successful.
According to a press release from the DOJ, Merchant arrived in the U.S. in April 2024 to meet with a potential "kill team." He was arrested three months later.
On March 6, he was found guilty.
“This man landed on American soil hoping to kill President Trump — instead, he was met with the might of American law enforcement,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. “The Department of Justice will remain ever-vigilant to protect Americans, prosecute terrorists, and halt acts of terrorism before they happen.”
Trump Gives Ominous Warning
In February 2025, Trump claimed that if Iran was ever successful in assassinating him, he'd already "left instructions" on a counterattack that should take place in response.
"That would be a terrible thing for them to do, not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end," he said at the time. "There won't be anything left."
Earlier this year, he expressed a similar sentiment during a sit-down in January with NewsNation host Katie Pavlich.
"I have very firm instructions," he said. "Anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth."