'Pregnant' Bonnie Blue Insists She Won't Stop Making Adult Content After Bedding 400 Men During 'Cattle Breeding Mission'
March 9 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
Controversial adult content creator Bonnie Blue made it clear that pregnancy will not slow her down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 26-year-old — whose real name is Tia Billinger — recently revealed she is expecting a baby after documenting bouts of nausea and exhaustion during a trip to Tenerife, Spain.
'Breeding Mission'
She confirmed that she was expecting in a February 22 announcement on YouTube. The video quickly went viral and triggered intense online speculation about whether the pregnancy was real.
The revelation came weeks after Blue claimed she had slept with 400 men without protection during what she described as a "breeding mission" at Lord Davenport's mansion in London.
While promoting the record-breaking event, Blue said, "Boys, I am so sorry I delayed my last event, but that's because I want to give you the opportunity to become a daddy. So Saturday, February 7th, is not only the perfect time but the perfect opportunity for you to become a dad. I don't want to stop before you breed me."
'I'm Not Just Gonna Stop'
Despite the controversy and speculation surrounding the claim, Blue later addressed her plans for the future in a TikTok video, where she made it clear she does not plan to retire anytime soon.
"So, no, I'm not just, like, closing my legs and retiring this year. I could retire, but I don't want to," Blue said in the clip.
"I have done this job so extremely, to a certain degree, to have built a good name for myself," she continued. "And I'll see a lot of people disagree, but I've put so much time and effort and work to get where I am. I'm not just gonna stop."
Job Flexibility
Blue explained the reality of her work often differs from what people imagine and suggested she will continue creating content during her pregnancy. She also framed her decision as part of a broader financial goal, explaining she hopes to earn enough to secure her family's future.
According to Blue, the flexibility of her job is another reason she plans to keep going, noting that it allows her to travel and experience life rather than being tied to a traditional office environment.
The influencer also confirmed she intends to attend spring break celebrations in Mexico — something she said she has done in previous years.
Who's the Father?
Meanwhile, Blue has also teased the mystery surrounding the identity of her baby's father.
In a video shared on an Instagram page called @morebonnieblue, several men wearing her signature blue ski masks appeared together while a man demonstrated how a pregnancy test works.
"Who's ready to become a dad?" he asked, suggesting any one of them could potentially be the father, per Newsweek.