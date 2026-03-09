Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Dragged for 'Tone Deaf' Luxury Grocery Shopping Trip With Secret Service Agents — 'Disgusting on So Many Levels'
March 9 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, is getting roasted online after flaunting a trip to a pricey high-end grocery store, as Americans grapple with soaring gas prices tied to the Iran conflict, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 18-year-old high school senior visited the Kardashian family's favorite Erewhon Market, known as the "world's most expensive grocery store," to share how insane the prices are. Still, the trip backfired when she was called out as "tone deaf."
Kai Trump's Erewhon Pricey Shopping Spree
While Kai was stunned by the price tag on some items, including a $16 jar of dates, she was familiar with other brands, showing she isn't exactly a grocery-bargain shopper at home in Palm Beach, Florida.
"One thing about me is that I don't spend a lot of money. Like, I'm very, I don't spend a lot," the University of Miami golf recruit told her 1.45 million subscribers in the YouTube vlog.
However, she then went to the hot food bar and ordered some vegan buffalo cauliflower, which cost a whopping $21 per pound, and picked up a lavender lemonade that was $10.
Kai did get sticker shock when she asked about the prices of Erewhon gear and was told the hoodies were $165, and the regular sweaters were $150.
Secret Service Motorcade Picked Up Kai Trump
While Kai passed on the pricey clothes, she headed for the checkout and showed off the small number of items in her basket.
Her pal guessed she had "probably got 200" dollars' worth of items, while she predicted, "No, there's probably 400," not including the store's famed $21 smoothie.
While the final tally wasn't shown, the pair left the store and were picked up in a giant black SUV with tinted windows, along with Secret Service agents.
Three California Highway Patrol motor officers led the mini-procession in a CHP SUV, with a second blacked-out SUV trailing Kai's vehicle.
Kai had previously spoken about how awkward it was to have full Secret Service protection again during her grandpa's second term as president.
Kai Trump's $233 Erewhon Haul
Back in her hotel room, Kai showed off her haul of items, one of which included a $12.99 bottle of "hyper oxygenated water."
After giving it a taste test, she called it "the biggest ripoff. It just tastes like water."
Kai noted it wasn't nearly as good as her favorite, Essentia Water, a premium, pure, ionized alkaline water.
While she loved Hailey Bieber's "Strawberry Glaze Skin" expensive smoothie, Kai was disgusted by the sushi she picked out, calling it "the worst tuna I've ever tasted in my entire life. Like, it was like fishy and hard."
After finishing her taste tests, Donald Trump Jr.'s eldest child pulled out the receipt to reveal, "All of this costs $233 for one grocery bag. And one meal is not even edible."
'Read the Room'
Kai was blasted on X for her "tone-deaf" video underneath her post promoting her new content.
"Girl, read the room. People can't afford to put gas in their tank because your grandpa started a war for Israel, and you're making videos shopping at the most expensive grocery store in the US," one user sneered.
A second scoffed, "Glad little nepo babies can still afford groceries."
"So we are paying for your Secret Service protection so you can do videos at an expensive grocery store? Is that correct? Do you have any f------- clue what is going on right now?" a third person fumed.
Others wanted Kai to be signed up for the military following her grandfather's recent actions,
"Wow, babe, you should go to the nearest recruiters' office immediately!" a fourth person commented, while a fifth blasted Kai, "Give me a break. Put a uniform on."