Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Dragged for 'Tone Deaf' Luxury Grocery Shopping Trip With Secret Service Agents — 'Disgusting on So Many Levels'

The 18-year-old high school senior visited the Kardashian family's favorite Erewhon Market, known as the "world's most expensive grocery store," to share how insane the prices are. Still, the trip backfired when she was called out as " tone deaf ."

Donald Trump ’s granddaughter, Kai Trump , is getting roasted online after flaunting a trip to a pricey high-end grocery store, as Americans grapple with soaring gas prices tied to the Iran conflict , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Kai was stunned by the price tag on some items, including a $16 jar of dates, she was familiar with other brands, showing she isn't exactly a grocery-bargain shopper at home in Palm Beach, Florida.

"One thing about me is that I don't spend a lot of money. Like, I'm very, I don't spend a lot," the University of Miami golf recruit told her 1.45 million subscribers in the YouTube vlog.

However, she then went to the hot food bar and ordered some vegan buffalo cauliflower, which cost a whopping $21 per pound, and picked up a lavender lemonade that was $10.

Kai did get sticker shock when she asked about the prices of Erewhon gear and was told the hoodies were $165, and the regular sweaters were $150.