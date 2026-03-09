Jesse Jackson Jr. Blasts Ex-Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden for Using Father's Memorial Service to Trash Donald Trump

Rev. Jackson passed away at his Chicago home after a long struggle with neurological illness.

He was a towering figure in American civil rights who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., mounted two historic presidential campaigns and built one of the nation's most influential social justice organizations.

At Friday's memorial service at House of Hope, former President Obama warned mourners about what he described as the nation's fragile political climate.

"Each day we wake up to some new assault on our democratic institutions," Obama said. "Another setback to the idea of the rule of law, an offense to common decency, everyday you wake up to things you just didn't think were possible."

He noted: "Each day, we're told by those in high office to fear each other and to turn on each other."