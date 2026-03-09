Florida Woman Accused of Shooting Up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Mansion Identified and Charged with Attempted Murder Following Disturbing Incident

According to police, Ortiz fired as many as 10 rounds at the home from an AR-15-style rifle. The 35-year-old fired from her white Tesla, which was across the street from the house, before fleeing. No one was reportedly hurt in the melee, but bullet holes were found in a gate and in an RV parked in the driveway.

While Rihanna was home at the time of the shooting, it was not immediately known whether A$AP Rocky or the couple's three children were also inside.

Officials have not cited a motive for the attack, and Ortiz is currently being held on a $10.2million bail. LAPD detectives said the bail has been set so high due to the attempted murder charge, the danger of the weapon she allegedly used, and the number of people in the home at the time of the shooting.