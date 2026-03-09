Your tip
Florida Woman Accused of Shooting Up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Mansion Identified and Charged with Attempted Murder Following Disturbing Incident

picture of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

A woman has been charged with attempted murder for opening fire on Rihanna's home.

March 9 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

A Florida woman has been charged with attempted murder after opening fire with an assault rifle on Rihanna's Beverly Hills home, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz is accused of firing several shots into the mansion while the singer was reportedly home at the time.

10 Shots From an AR-15

Rihanna's home
Source: mega

Bullet holes were found in the singer's gate and an RV.

According to police, Ortiz fired as many as 10 rounds at the home from an AR-15-style rifle. The 35-year-old fired from her white Tesla, which was across the street from the house, before fleeing. No one was reportedly hurt in the melee, but bullet holes were found in a gate and in an RV parked in the driveway.

While Rihanna was home at the time of the shooting, it was not immediately known whether A$AP Rocky or the couple's three children were also inside.

Officials have not cited a motive for the attack, and Ortiz is currently being held on a $10.2million bail. LAPD detectives said the bail has been set so high due to the attempted murder charge, the danger of the weapon she allegedly used, and the number of people in the home at the time of the shooting.

Tracking Down the Suspect

rihanna police
Source: mega

The suspect, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, was found not long after.

Police dispatchers said the suspect was wearing a cream-colored blouse and had her hair in braids. Her car was also said to be dirty on the bottom.

Officers in a helicopter soon caught sight of her Tesla and followed it to a shopping center parking lot in Sherman Oaks, where they arrested her around 30 minutes after the 911 call came in.

When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings," said Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson.

A source close to Rihanna and her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, 37, claimed the couple "don't know much" and were left in the dark about what happened.

Rihanna Has Been Targeted Before

Photo of ASAP Rocky, Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna was home at the time, but it's not clear if husband A$AP Rocky or their three kids were as well.

Rhianna has been targeted in the past. In 2018, a Fullerton man broke into her Hollywood Hills home and spent about 12 hours inside.

Eduardo Leon hopped a fence and entered the house, but Rihanna was not home at that time. The following day, he was discovered by the singer's assistant, authorities said.

Leon later pleaded no contest to stalking the singer, according to the then-L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey.

Photo of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

This wasn't the first time Rihanna's home has been targeted.

Footage captured by KTLA after the shooting showed a stretch of the street blocked off with yellow crime scene tape. Neighbors were seen talking with the police. Isabel Thorne said she was washing dishes when she heard the gunfire erupt outside.

"I was a little shocked. We don't hear that kind of thing in this neighborhood. It’s pretty quiet," she told KTLA. "I just heard one shot. It was really loud. Everything in this valley echoes. Even when someone has a party, when there’s music."

Thorne said she was well aware of who lives in the house, as tour buses constantly cruise down the street.

