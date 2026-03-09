Family of Georgia Teacher Killed in Toilet Paper Prank Gone Wrong Begs for All Charges Against Teens Be Dropped 'To Prevent a Separate Tragedy'

The grieving widow of a popular high school teacher who was killed in what otherwise should have been a harmless prank wants all charges dropped against the group of students involved, RadarOnline.com can report. Jason Hughes, 40, a math teacher and golf coach at North Hall High School in Gainesville, Georgia, died after being hit by a truck while playfully chasing after the teenage pranksters.

It Was Supposed To Be Fun

Source: facebook Hughes' wife, Laura, wants charges dropped against the teens charged in the death of her husband.

As part of an annual junior/senior "prom prank battle" at the high school, the group of students covered Hughes' home with toilet paper. It was all supposed to be in fun, and Hughes' wife, Laura, who is also a teacher at the school, said her husband was actually "excited and waiting to catch them in the act." According to reports, when Jason caught the kids, they scattered, jumping into their cars and driving away. However, Jason somehow slipped on the wet street outside of his house, and one of the teenagers, Jayden Wallace, 18, allegedly hit him with his pickup truck. The teens all immediately stopped and tried to help their teacher, providing first aid until emergency responders arrived, but Jason later died at a nearby hospital.

Teens Face Serious Charges

Source: Hall County Sheriff's Office Jayden Wallace faces vehicular manslaughter charges after hitting Jason with his pickup truck.

Wallace now faces up to 15 years in prison after being charged with vehicular homicide. Four other pranksters — Elijah Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque and Ariana Cruz, all 18 — were also arrested and charged with criminal trespass and littering. But Laura has come to their defense, saying her husband and the students involved loved one another, and Jason was looking forward to the prank, of which he had been a victim in previous years. She begged authorities to drop the charges against the teens, who have suffered enough. "This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students," Laura said in a statement. "This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children."

Students were Warned about the Pranks

Source: WSB-TV (L-R) Ariana Cruz, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, and Elijah Tate Owens face criminal trespass and littering charges.

Just two days before the tragedy, school district officials warned students about the pranks, posting on Facebook: "While we understand that prom is a time for celebration and creating lasting memories, we must emphasize the importance of responsible behavior and respect for others and their property. "In previous years, some pranks during prom season–sometimes referred to as Junior/Senior Wars– have gone too far, resulting in damage to property. "We urge all students to refrain from participating in any activities that may cause harm or destruction to school or personal property. Such actions not only reflect poorly on the individual involved but also tarnish the reputation of our schools, families, and community. "It's essential to recognize the serious consequences that can arise from engaging in destructive behavior."

Community Support Pours In

Source: gofundme A GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 for the Hughes family.