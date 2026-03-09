Nancy Guthrie Investigation Takes Dark Turn as Former FBI Officials Raise Chilling Elder Abuse Theory

Jim Clemente, a former FBI special agent, said investigators should consider anyone who had even a remote connection to the missing woman.

"Anybody who worked on the house, on the yard, on the pool, anybody who worked in the house repairing things, delivering things, even driving her in an Uber or Lyft, all of those people should be looked at because that could have been the nexus that allowed them to understand that she was living alone and that she was vulnerable," Clemente said during an appearance on Brian Entin Investigates, per Newsweek.

Clemente warned that elderly individuals are frequently targeted in scams or other schemes because criminals perceive them as easier victims.

"So many elderly people are getting calls from their 'bank' or calls from Social Security or calls from the IRS and they think, 'Oh, oh my, I have to take care of this,'" he explained. "Unfortunately, they're just being scammed. And there are people who take it further, who don't just want to scam older people, they want to take advantage of them in a number of other ways."

"And it's disgusting because they are so vulnerable," Clemente added. "There's no way to protect them unless you're with them 24/7."