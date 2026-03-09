Conan O'Brien Admits to Facing 'Difficulties' After His Holiday Party Became Linked to Murders of Rob Reiner and Wife Michele

As Radar previously reported, O'Brien broke his silence on the couple's deaths in a February interview with The New Yorker.

"I knew Rob and Michele, and then increasingly got closer and closer to them, and I was seeing them a lot," he said. "My wife and I were seeing them a lot, and they were so — they were just such lovely people."

He added that the realization of what happened the following day left him stunned.

"To have that experience of saying goodnight to somebody and having them leave and then find out the next day that they're gone," O’Brien said. "I think I was in shock for quite a while afterward. I mean, there's no other word for it."

"It's just very — it's so awful. It's just so awful. And I think about how Rob felt about things that are happening in the country, how involved he was, how much he put himself out there — and to have that voice go quiet in an instant is still hard for me to comprehend," he continued.