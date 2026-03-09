Your tip
Conan O'Brien Admits to Facing 'Difficulties' After His Holiday Party Became Linked to Murders of Rob Reiner and Wife Michele

Conan O’Brien says his name being tied to the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner is nothing compared to the family's loss.

March 9 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Conan O'Brien has spoken out about the "difficulties" he and his family faced after a holiday gathering at his home became tied to the shocking deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Reflecting on the shocking situation, the comedian, 62, admitted he was only feeling "sadness," in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

'Terrible Thing'

Conan O'Brien hosted a Christmas party in December 2025.
"Very simply, we had a party, we invited our really good friends, and then, the next day, this terrible thing happened," O'Brien said.

Rob and Michele were found dead in their home in December 2025.

Their son, Nick Reiner, 32, was later arrested later and is now facing two counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty and remains held without bail.

What Happened at the Holiday Party?

Shortly after the killings, reports surfaced that the couple had attended O'Brien's Christmas party with their son the evening before their deaths.

Witnesses later claimed Rob and Nick had a "very loud argument" during the gathering that other guests overheard.

An insider also alleged that Nick behaved strangely at the event, saying he was "going up to people at Conan O'Brien's party asking if they were famous" before leaving.

'Difficulties'

O'Brien acknowledged that his association with the tragedy had been difficult, but stressed that any discomfort he experienced paled in comparison to the loss suffered by the Reiner family.

"Whatever difficulties my wife and I have experienced having our name attached to it are nothing compared to the scale of the tragedy for the family and the loss of Rob and Michele," he said.

The late-night host added that public figures inevitably find their names pulled into events beyond their control.

"If you're a known person, your name is going to get dragged into things sometimes, but it is not a hardship," he explained. "There is only sadness that they’re gone."

O'Brien also revealed that he deliberately chose not to discuss the killings on his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, because it felt inappropriate.

'I Was in Shock'

As Radar previously reported, O'Brien broke his silence on the couple's deaths in a February interview with The New Yorker.

"I knew Rob and Michele, and then increasingly got closer and closer to them, and I was seeing them a lot," he said. "My wife and I were seeing them a lot, and they were so — they were just such lovely people."

He added that the realization of what happened the following day left him stunned.

"To have that experience of saying goodnight to somebody and having them leave and then find out the next day that they're gone," O’Brien said. "I think I was in shock for quite a while afterward. I mean, there's no other word for it."

"It's just very — it's so awful. It's just so awful. And I think about how Rob felt about things that are happening in the country, how involved he was, how much he put himself out there — and to have that voice go quiet in an instant is still hard for me to comprehend," he continued.

