Rihanna Gun Scare: 'Umbrella' Singer's Beverly Hills Mansion Targeted in Shooting while She Was Inside as Woman Arrested for Firing Multiple Shots

The unknown woman, 30, has now been taken into custody, but her motive is still unclear.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect let off multiple shots at the address. Nobody was injured.

Radio dispatch for the incident, heard by the L.A. Times, said that at least ten shots rang out from the white Tesla before the driver fled.

As police started hunting for the vehicle, details were relayed over the radio, describing the woman as having her hair in braids and wearing a cream blouse.