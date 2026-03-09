Rihanna Gun Scare: 'Umbrella' Singer's Beverly Hills Mansion Targeted in Shooting while She Was Inside as Woman Arrested for Firing Multiple Shots
March 9 2026, Published 9:41 a.m. ET
Rihanna's Beverly Hills home has been showered with bullets by a Tesla-driving gunwoman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Umbrella hitmaker, 38, was inside her property at the time of the shootings on Sunday.
Multiple Shots Aimed At The Property
The unknown woman, 30, has now been taken into custody, but her motive is still unclear.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect let off multiple shots at the address. Nobody was injured.
Radio dispatch for the incident, heard by the L.A. Times, said that at least ten shots rang out from the white Tesla before the driver fled.
As police started hunting for the vehicle, details were relayed over the radio, describing the woman as having her hair in braids and wearing a cream blouse.
Police Helicopter Successfully Found Suspect's Vehicle
Her vehicle was also described as being dirty on the bottom, with a police helicopter soon catching sight of it in a Sherman Oaks parking lot where she was arrested.
"When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings," said Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson.
Police found bullet holes in a gate at Rihanna's home and in an RV parked in the driveway, he said.
A source close to Rihanna and her longterm partner A$AP Rocky, 37, claimed the couple "don't know much" and were left in the dark as to what happened.
The same source confirmed that Rocky was not at home at the time of the shooting, the couple share three children, RZA, three, Riot, two, and Rocki, five months.
Heavily Sought-After Area Loved By Stars
The LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating the incident, police confirmed.
The Fenty Beauty founder purchased the stunning home, featuring an open-air courtyard and pool, just across the street from Sir Paul McCartney in 2021.
The five-bedroom, seven-bathrooms home is located in a secluded cul-de-sac on a sprawling 21,958-square-foot lot, that was originally built in the 1930s.
The property offers complete privacy from the street with its tall hedges.
Other neighbors on the same quiet street include Mariah Carey, who has been leasing a property a few doors down for years as well as Madonna.
In 2018, a Fullerton man broke into Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home and spent about 12 hours inside.
Eduardo Leon later pleaded no contest to stalking the singer, according to then-L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey.
Leon hopped a fence and entered the house; Rihanna was not home at the time. The following day, he was discovered by the singer's assistant, authorities said.
In July 2022, Rihanna was named the youngest self-made female billionaire by Forbes when she hit the $1.4 billion net worth marker, earned by her music, beauty and fashion ventures.
The Bajan owns 50 per ceent of Fenty Beauty, and a 30 per cent stake in her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.
Her stake in the beauty brand alone was valued at an estimated $700million.