'Ghostbusters' Star Dead Aged 65: Jennifer Runyon Passes Away after 'Long and Arduous' Cancer Battle

It read: "This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away.

"It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family.

"She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to family and friends. I know from above she’s looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace our Jenn."

Runyon starred as Annie Potts in the beloved original 1984 Ghostbusters film, featuring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver, appearing in the opening scene as a student involved in an ESP experiment.