'Ghostbusters' Star Dead Aged 65: Jennifer Runyon Passes Away after 'Long and Arduous' Cancer Battle
March 9 2026, Updated 8:09 a.m. ET
Ghostbusters' star Jennifer Runyon has passed away aged 65 following a battle with cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, who also appeared in sitcom Charles in Charge, lost her fight with the illness last Friday her family confirmed in a statement.
Emotional Tribute From Family
It read: "This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away.
"It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family.
"She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to family and friends. I know from above she’s looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace our Jenn."
Runyon starred as Annie Potts in the beloved original 1984 Ghostbusters film, featuring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver, appearing in the opening scene as a student involved in an ESP experiment.
Why Did Actress Take A Step Back From Industry?
The same year, she starred as Gwendolyn Pierce in Charles in Charge, going on to feature in 18 episodes, playing Willie Aames' love interest.
The role skyrocketed her fame, making her a prominent face of the television industry.
Then, in 1988, she showcased her versatility by replacing Susan Olsen as Cindy Brady in the television special, A Very Brady Christmas.
The actress stepped away from the industry in the early 90s following her marriage to Todd Corman to ensure she could be home with her two children, her son, Wyatt, and daughter, Bayley.
She explained: "I grew up in a family where my parents worked, and we had housekeepers and nannies, and I grew up with other people who were there every day. I didn't want that for my kids, because I know all I wanted was my mom."
Actor Pal Reveals Cancer Battle
Following her death, tributes began to pour in for the star with Erin Murphy, who played Tabitha Stevens in the classic 1960s sitcom Bewitched opposite Elizabeth Montgomery, who revealed that Runyon had died following a "brief battle with cancer."
She wrote on Instagram: "So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet.
"She was a special lady. I’ll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children."
Some of her followers reacted to her social media post, one user writing: "Nooo so sad. I didn't believe it at first. So sorry for your loss," whilst another said: "So sorry for your loss. She was a Beautiful Lady. "
One heartbroken fan wrote on X: "There goes my childhood," whilst another said: "Rip Jennifer runyon you will be missed. You were awesome on Ghostbusters and 18 again"
Her varied television career also featured guest roles in Murder, She Wrote opposite Angela Lansbury, as well as other parts in U.S. TV staples like Magnum PI and Beverly Hills 90210.
Jennifer's final acting role was in the 2017 comedy horror Bloodsucka Jones vs The Creeping Death, in which she played the part of Nurse Zarkov, but her last on-screen appearance was in the 2019 documentary Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, in which she looked back on one of her most famous roles.