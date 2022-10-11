'Murder, She Wrote' Star Angela Lansbury Dies At 96, Five Days Before Birthday
Legendary actress Angela Lansbury has died. The Murder, She Wrote star, who was also the singing teapot in Beauty & The Beast, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 96, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Lansbury died peacefully in her sleep at her Los Angeles home just days before her 97th birthday.
Her family made the sad announcement following her passing.
“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," the family's statement read.
Lansbury leaves behind two adult children — Deidre Angela Shaw, 69, and Anthony Pullen Shaw, 70. Besides her family, the actress' legacy includes several awards for her standout work in Hollywood and Broadway over the decades.
Lansbury won five Tony Awards over her career, most recently collecting a trophy in 2009 for her role in the play Blithe Spirit. She has also performed on stage in other memorable plays like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Mame, Dear World, and Gypsy.
While her legendary career started on Broadway, her talent took her to the silver and big screen. Lansbury's magical voice scored her the role of Mrs. Potts Teapot in the 1991 Disney classic Beauty & The Beast. In 2016, she sang her heart out, taking to the stage for the film's 25th anniversary to belt the movie's theme song.
Besides Beauty & The Beast, fans will most remember Lansbury for her iconic character on the popular television show Murder, She Wrote. She played the beloved mystery writer-turned-amateur crime fighter Jessica Fletcher from 1984 to 1996.
The CBS show became a staple for Sunday night TV, lasting 12 seasons.
Lansbury was nominated for 12 Emmys, but never took home the trophy for Murder, She Wrote. Despite the countless Emmy snubs, she earned a spot in the TV Hall of Fame in 1996.
She spoke about her legendary character in 2013, revealing that she loved the fame she earned from playing Jessica Fletcher.
“‘Murder, She Wrote’ has given me more worldwide attention than any other role I played in the movies or on the stage,” she said while collecting an honorary Academy Award at the time. “It’s a wonderful thing to be known in Spain, Portugal, in Paris, in France and Germany and everywhere.”
Lansbury was married to actor Richard Cromwell from 1945–1946. She remarried in 1949, landing her second husband, and father of her two children, Peter Shaw. The two remained married until his death in 2003.
R.I.P.