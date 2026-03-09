EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Prince Harry's U.S. Reunion Plans Revealed — Pair 'Set to Reconnect in Months'
March 9 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
The last time they saw each other was on Sept. 10, 2025, when King Charles invited his estranged son, Prince Harry, for tea at Charles' home, Clarence House, in London. Now, five months later, RadarOnline.com can reveal Charles is planning another sit-down with his son – this time on American soil.
"Charles is expected to come in April," said a royal insider, referring to the state visit linked to events around the 250th anniversary of American independence later in the year.
Charles Plotting Emotional Reunion With Harry
The trip is being framed as a diplomatic and ceremonial visit, potentially including meetings with U.S. leadership as part of efforts to "revitalize" U.K.-U.S. ties.
The insider said: "But on the agenda will definitely be a meeting with Harry. Charles wants to see his son – and his grandkids."
The ailing king, 77, hasn't seen Archie, 6, or Lilibet, 4, since June 2022, during the Platinum Jubilee in the U.K. Harry, 41, and wife Meghan Markle, 44, reportedly celebrated Lilibet's first birthday with a private family gathering.
"He will be delighted to see them again," said the source.
William Rejects Harry Peace Efforts
Harry's brother, Prince William, 43, is also expected to make a trip to America – this summer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be cohosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico. But don't expect him to pay the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a visit in Montecito.
The source said: "While Charles is hoping to mend his relationship with Harry, William wants no part of it. And that's likely never going to change."