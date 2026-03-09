Your tip
King Charles III
EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Prince Harry's U.S. Reunion Plans Revealed — Pair 'Set to Reconnect in Months'

King Charles and Prince Harry's U.S. reunion plans have emerged as the pair prepare to reconnect soon.
March 9 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

The last time they saw each other was on Sept. 10, 2025, when King Charles invited his estranged son, Prince Harry, for tea at Charles' home, Clarence House, in London. Now, five months later, RadarOnline.com can reveal Charles is planning another sit-down with his son – this time on American soil.

"Charles is expected to come in April," said a royal insider, referring to the state visit linked to events around the 250th anniversary of American independence later in the year.

Charles Plotting Emotional Reunion With Harry

King Charles is 'planning an April trip to the U.S. that could include a meeting with Prince Harry and his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.'
The trip is being framed as a diplomatic and ceremonial visit, potentially including meetings with U.S. leadership as part of efforts to "revitalize" U.K.-U.S. ties.

The insider said: "But on the agenda will definitely be a meeting with Harry. Charles wants to see his son – and his grandkids."

The ailing king, 77, hasn't seen Archie, 6, or Lilibet, 4, since June 2022, during the Platinum Jubilee in the U.K. Harry, 41, and wife Meghan Markle, 44, reportedly celebrated Lilibet's first birthday with a private family gathering.

"He will be delighted to see them again," said the source.

William Rejects Harry Peace Efforts

Dolly Parton, 80, is allegedly planning a wedding with a secret lover months after loss.

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Wedding at 80! Widowed Country Icon Set to Get Hitched to Lover She's Secretly Been Dating for MONTHS

James Van Der Beek's cancer battle has allegedly left his family facing severe financial strain.

EXCLUSIVE: Brutal Truth About How James Van Der Beek's Cancer Battle Left His Family Broke

Sources said Prince William is expected to visit the U.S. for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but is not planning to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Harry's brother, Prince William, 43, is also expected to make a trip to America – this summer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be cohosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico. But don't expect him to pay the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a visit in Montecito.

The source said: "While Charles is hoping to mend his relationship with Harry, William wants no part of it. And that's likely never going to change."

