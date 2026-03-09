EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Prince Harry's U.S. Reunion Plans Revealed — Pair 'Set to Reconnect in Months'

The trip is being framed as a diplomatic and ceremonial visit, potentially including meetings with U.S. leadership as part of efforts to "revitalize" U.K.-U.S. ties.

The insider said: "But on the agenda will definitely be a meeting with Harry. Charles wants to see his son – and his grandkids."

The ailing king, 77, hasn't seen Archie, 6, or Lilibet, 4, since June 2022, during the Platinum Jubilee in the U.K. Harry, 41, and wife Meghan Markle, 44, reportedly celebrated Lilibet's first birthday with a private family gathering.

"He will be delighted to see them again," said the source.